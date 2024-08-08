NFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell spoke about where the team stands at the nickel cornerback spot following the injury suffered by veteran CB Emmanuel Moseley. He said DB Brian Branch is a candidate to slide back down after the team has worked him a lot at safety during camp.

“Certainly, we know Branch can go and play that position if needed – I’m talking about kind of down the road, not today,” Campbell told Tim Twentyman of the team website. “So, we have options, we’re not stressed, we’re just going to keep working through this and we’ll find the guy and the best combination that’s going to help us defensively.”

Campbell also brought up second-round CB Ennis Rakestraw who could be in line for a larger role in his first season with the team due to the injury.

“Yeah, he continues to grow. He’s a pretty instinctive guy, he’s got length, I thought his coverage has continued to get better and he’s showing up on special teams,” Campbell said. “I mean, some of those things we did yesterday, the gunner drill, it showed up at our place and it showed up here. The gunner, jammer work. He’s competitive, he’s highly competitive and has the ability, so we like his trajectory right now.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said he’s excited to see RB Josh Jacobs in pads full speed against an opposing team’s defense.

“He’s just a tough, rugged runner,” LaFleur said, via Packers Wire. “I don’t think we will truly get to appreciate his value until we get into live tackling situations, that’s really what he’s known for. He’s a punishing runner.”

Packers QB Jordan Love said it’s been exciting to watch Jacobs vision being put on display in practice and said he can’t wait to see him making defenders miss.

“When I hand the ball off to him, just watching him, the way he’s able to get through the holes, find those holes, his cutting ability in and out of the holes, it’s crazy. It’s fun to watch,” Love said. “I’m excited to see him live…just his in and out cuts, the way he’s able to find holes, and make guys miss in the hole too. I think once we get some live bullets going, and guys are trying to tackle him, I think he’s going to be a hard player to tackle.”

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers worked out K Alex Hale , DE Brevin Allen , LB Ikenna Enechukwu and CB Quandre Mosley . Allen and Hale later signed to the roster.

, DE , LB and CB . Allen and Hale later signed to the roster. Packers HC Matt Lafleur said first-round OT Jordan Morgan would miss “a week or so” after suffering a shoulder injury on Tuesday. (Matt Schneidman)

said first-round OT would miss “a week or so” after suffering a shoulder injury on Tuesday. (Matt Schneidman) LaFleur on OL Zach Tom: “He looked better than I would’ve expected missing that much time. He was moving people off the line of scrimmage, both in the run and pass game.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell isn’t ready to discuss a return date regarding TE T.J. Hockenson.

“I just don’t think it would be responsible at this point with where he’s at in his rehab to start even me personally thinking about are we going to have him, are we not?” O’Connell said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I want him focusing on what he can control, what he’s done an unbelievable job of so far, which is his daily mission of just attacking this thing one day at a time.”