NFC Notes: Josiah Trotter, Trevin Wallace, Buccaneers, Falcons QB Update, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers LB Josiah Trotter enters his rookie season after being a second-round pick in this year’s draft. Trotter reflected on recording an interception in practice this week, saying that the game has been slowing down for him in training camp.

“Yeah, we just had a man-to-man call, [so I was] just playing my leverage. He just tried to take it up the field [and] at that point, [I was] just playing my leverage. Then, when the ball is in there, you can’t panic. So, I just looked up, saw the ball, made a play and tried to come down with the ball. That’s all I can do. But yeah, I feel like the game has been slowing down pretty [quickly]…Football is football at the end of the day, especially when you have a brother and a dad that played, so [I am] just blessed to have them. I feel like the game coming in was pretty slowed down. It’s just the detailed things, trying to be very detailed in your work. I feel like that’s the biggest thing in the NFL that I’ve seen. It’s just the little things between making a play and not making a play, little things like that,” Trotter said, via the team’s official site.

Trotter is the son of former NFL LB Jeremiah Trotter, and brother of Eagles LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. He believes his family’s lineage in the NFL has helped him adjust to the game.

“Yeah, just the details, honestly. I don’t think it really has been anything like the play strength or anything like that because I feel like playing in the SEC, having a dad and a brother that played – [I’m] blessed to have them – just kind of helped me going into the league and then before that. So, I feel like I’ve been prepared for this moment my whole life. I’m just out there just trying to play my game, play fast. Obviously, there [are] things I’ve got to continue to clean up and be better at, but I feel like the big thing I just try to focus on is my details and small things.”

As for his chemistry with LB Alex Anzalone, Trotter said the veteran is helping coach him up this offseason.

“Yeah, no doubt. It’s a great blessing to have a guy like Alex, a guy that has been a vet to other guys from when he was at Detroit or the Saints. So, to be able to talk to him, have him help me, coach me up, see things from a different perspective, or when we’re out there talking back and forth, him asking me maybe what I saw or whatever happened…But yeah, I enjoy having him out there, being able to learn from him, ask questions and kind of continue to grow.”

Falcons

Per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, HC Kevin Stefanski feels this week’s practices are very important for naming a starting quarterback, as QB Michael Penix Jr. gets his second full week participating in 11-on-11.

feels this week’s practices are very important for naming a starting quarterback, as QB Jr. gets his second full week participating in 11-on-11. Wolfe was clear the Falcons’ need to name a starter will not interfere with Penix’s timeline to get back to full health. Though QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s play has been inconsistent this offseason, Wolfe feels his recent strong surge over the last couple of weeks could be enough to allow him to steady the ship while Penix gets fully healthy.

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan admitted that it was tough to waive former third-round LB Trevin Wallace but was happy that he was claimed by the Jets and has a new opportunity ahead of him.

“Yeah, it’s difficult,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “Me and Trevin, we developed a really close relationship. He’s been in my office multiple times, just watching tape together. I really wish him the best — obviously, getting claimed by the Jets. Really happy for him and his family, and a new start for him, a new direction. I know he’s excited about it. But again, those decisions — they don’t come easy.”

Saints

The Saints pushed to sign veteran K Daniel Carlson during training camp as their new starter. Before final roster cuts, ST coordinator Phil Galiano pointed out that kickers Charlie Smyth and Tanner Brown both missed chances in the preseason.

“Obviously it’s a production-based business — each of them has had a miss in the (preseason) game,” Galiano said, via John DeShazier of the team’s site. “They had each went a stretch where in the practice sessions that we had, were perfect and then last pregame, like 15 of 16 in the pregame warmup. So you’ve got to take all that into consideration. And then I just think the opportunity presented itself for us to get eyes on Daniel and kind of see where that is.”

Carlson didn’t sign with New Orleans until August 24. He explained that he wanted to weigh his options as a free agent.

“I was very blessed and fortunate to be with one organization for eight years,” Carlson said. “I appreciate how rare that is. So, just taking a step back and taking some time to evaluate priorities and where we wanted to be in life. My wife and I, we prayed about it for a long time and just talked through some of those conversations with teams. This was just the one where it made a lot of sense. Wanted to come in and compete and earn a job this week. I know Tanner and Charlie, both are great kickers. I have no idea how this is going to play out but I think it’s a good opportunity and a great city, (and) I’ve heard a lot of great things about the organization.”