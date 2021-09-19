NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Andy Dalton, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields wasn’t pleased with his performance on Sunday in relief of Andy Dalton and thinks he will show he’s capable of more in time.

“I don’t think I’m pleased with how I played at all,” Fields said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com. “I think there’s a lot more in me that I have to show. That’s going to come with time. I know it’s not going to happen overnight, so I’m just going to keep grinding, and no matter what happens, I know I’m meant for this. I’m meant to be here. My path here has been crazy. When I was younger, I never thought I would be here in this position. I’m here for a reason. And I definitely think I can play better. I just think that this is the beginning. I’m definitely excited for the future and excited to get back to practice on Monday, Tuesday.”

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy mentioned that QB Andy Dalton would have been the backup in case of emergency and added that he will know more about his knee injury in the next 24-48 hours. ( mentioned that QBwould have been the backup in case of emergency and added that he will know more about his knee injury in the next 24-48 hours. ( Brad Biggs

Nagy told the media he is “pretty sure” that it is not a serious ACL injury. (Jeff Dickerson)

Lions

Lions S Will Harris was fined $6,045 for unnecessary roughness in Week 1’s game against the 49ers. (Matt Maiocco)

Packers

Former Packers TE Jermichael Finley had said that QB Aaron Rodgers “looks tired” and has lost his “hunger” to play. Finley now says the Packers should be ready to switch to QB Jordan Love if Rodgers doesn’t show any improvement after four weeks.

“If you don’t see it, let’s go to [Jordan] Love,” Finley said, via TMZ Sports. “You’ve got one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks sitting right behind Aaron Rodgers, so you might as well utilize him and get him going for the future.”