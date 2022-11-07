NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus was impressed by QB Justin Fields, despite their loss to the Dolphins, as the former first-round pick set the franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback.

“It’s special,” Eberflus said, via ChicagoBears.com. “We are building our football team. We have a young football team. We are building upon that, and the centerpiece of that is the quarterback. That’s the way it is in the NFL. Talk about toughness and grit and the ability to persevere through a lot of different things. Obviously the start of the season is feeling his way, and now the last three games he’s really taken off. We are excited about that as a group and we are excited about that for the Chicago Bears and the franchise.”

Eberflus on WR Velus Jones Jr. being a healthy scratch against Miami: “It was about special teams. We looked at our roster, and our cover teams and we thought we needed to have other guys up for our cover teams. With Dante Pettis doing a good job with the punt returns, we thought this week that that was the right thing for us to do, and also based on the receiver position, we thought it was the best thing to do.” (Courtney Cronin)

Lions After struggling all season to close out wins, the Lions managed to secure a big win over the Packers. Lions HC Dan Campbell was happy that they “did not let an opportunity slip through our fingers.” “It just says that we made the plays that were there,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “We did not let an opportunity slip through our fingers.” The Lions intercepted Rodgers three times and Campbell credited their gameplan for him.

“I felt like we had a good plan for him,” Campbell said. “And just how we wanted to play — look, you have to disguise. I mean, you have to. And he’ll take it all the way down to the wire to get a beat on what you’re doing. And then, if you have an opportunity, you have to make the most of it, and we did that today.

“[T]hose guys just stepped up, and they made it happen today.”

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on if he regrets not retiring: “When I decided to come back, it was all-in and I don’t make decisions and then hindsight, 20/20, have regrets about big decisions like that.” (Matt Schneidman)

Packers RB Aaron Jones spoke to reporters after the game about the ankle injury that kept him out of the remainder of the game against Detroit: "X-rays were fine, but they decided to hold me. It was frustrating b/c I felt like I could have gone, but they were being smart. I definitely respect them because after I stopped moving around and I sat still for a while, it got kind of sore." (Schneidman)

Ian Rapoport reports that Packers WR Romeo Doubs will undergo further testing to determine the length of time he will miss due to a high-ankle sprain, which generally keeps players out from four to six weeks.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on losing OLB Rashan Gary for the season due to a torn ACL: "It's a tremendous loss. Not only from the production standpoint. He is a guy who competes at the highest level. He's one of the grittiest guys on this team. The effort he brings on a daily basis will definitely be missed." (Wes Hodkiewicz)

LaFleur says that WR Christian Watson did not suffer a concussion on Sunday: "He cleared everything. He took a nice shot in the chest and lost his breath. It's unfortunate." (Hodkiewicz)

As for the ankle injury suffered by RB Aaron Jones, LaFleur commented on his chance to play against the Cowboys: "There's potential for that. He was trying to get back out there, too. Just want to be safe with him." (Hodkiewicz)

, LaFleur commented on his chance to play against the Cowboys: “There’s potential for that. He was trying to get back out there, too. Just want to be safe with him.” (Hodkiewicz) LaFleur said he has no plan to make any changes to his coaching staff at this point. (Tom Silverstein)