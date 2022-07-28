NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields gave some insight into his mind as he begins training camp in his sophomore season.

“Failure pushes me to go even harder,” Fields said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “So, you know, that’s really all I’ve got to say. I want to do everything I can to win that trophy and get that ring. . . . I’m a big believer in, ‘Everything happens for a reason,’ ’’ Fields said. ‘‘Who knows how I would have taken it if I had a great game every game? Maybe I wouldn’t have that hunger still.”

Bears DE Robert Quinn said he skipped mandatory minicamp in order to take care of his body and make sure he’s at 100% for the duration of the season: “More just trying to take care of my body, get myself right mentally. It’s my 12th year. I kind of knew what to expect from that and more just getting myself right mentally and physically.” (Courtney Cronin)

New Bears OC Luke Getsy said of the offense's early struggles: "It's the lack of execution that I'm focused on right now. That's what pisses me off more than anything. Right now it's getting that stuff taken care of … and guys knowing what the heck to do." (Dan Wiederer)

Getsy called Fields "a natural born leader" and has appreciated the time he is investing in the grind right now: "That's what's so special about him. Forget the athletic part. That guy, (it's) the way he attacks every single day and his approach." (Wiederer)

The Bears are working second-round CB Kyler Gordon at slot corner during training camp practices with Kindle Vildor coming on the field to play outside. (Adam Jahns)

Lions

Detroit.com’s Justin Rogers noticed that the Lions’ front seven was lacking weight along the defensive line and linebacker rotations following John Penisini ‘s retirement.

Lions HC Dan Campbell acknowledges that the team could be in the market for some "girth" as camp progresses.

Campbell said Will Harris is going to stay at cornerback for now, as he wants to see what Harris can do outside. (Tim Twentyman)

is going to stay at cornerback for now, as he wants to see what Harris can do outside. (Tim Twentyman) 2021 third-round CB Ifeatu Melifonwu is still in play as a hybrid player, but they want to see what he can do at safety, per Campbell.

Packers

Packers K Mason Crosby had his knee scoped a couple of weeks ago and likely won't play in the preseason, Crosby never missed a preseason game and doesn't believe the time off will hinder him: "Having a couple of those off isn't going to hurt." (Rob Demovsky)

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poked fun at Raiders WR Davante Adams' "hall of fame" comments by discussing the transition from Adams to WR Allen Lazard as the team's number-one option: "I mean it's always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer. From Davante to Allen, it's gonna be a transition, but he's capable of a lot." (Matt Schneidman)

Rodgers isn't worried about OT David Bakhtiari potentially not being able to return: "I'm really not." He stressed patience with recovery: "We'd obviously love him to be back as soon as possible, but this is a knee on a 315-pound man that would love to play four, five, six more years." (Ryan Wood)

potentially not being able to return: “I’m really not.” He stressed patience with recovery: “We’d obviously love him to be back as soon as possible, but this is a knee on a 315-pound man that would love to play four, five, six more years.” (Ryan Wood) The Packers have been doing a lot of shuffling at offensive line in camp. On Thursday, they had fourth-round OL Zach Tom working as the No. 1 left tackle and Yosh Nijman at right tackle. (Bill Huber)

Vikings

Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins said he didn't really give much thought to GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's comments about him not being an elite quarterback: "I haven't given it much thought with training camp being so busy and consuming so much of my time. I'm not too concerned about it."

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson isn't worried about signing his second contract, adding he's focused on becoming the best wide receiver in the NFL: "I'll focus on contract after the season [when eligible to sign]. But the main thing is reaching that goal. But I'm not really too fond of money. I'm really just trying to get that goal of being the best receiver." (Andrew Krammer)