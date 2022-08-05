NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Packers, Christian Watson

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields thinks their offense is progressing well but can still improve in all areas of the system.

“I think we’re progressing every day,” Fields said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re not where we want to be yet, though, for sure… I think we can improve at everything. As long as we continue to get better every day, we’re going to be in a good position.”

Fields feels that he must do a better job at checking down or throwing the ball away when plays aren’t available.

“One thing I need to do a better job [of] this year is when the play’s not there, throw the ball away or check it down,” Fields said. “That’s one big thing I have to get used to because I feel like in college [I] had pretty good players around me, and we’re in the league now. The defense gets paid, too, to make plays. But when the play’s not there, move on to the next play.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus believes Fields is “right on schedule” with his development.

“He’s doing a good job; he’s right on schedule,” Eberflus said. “We feel great about where he is. Footwork is clean. Operation’s getting better every day, and we’re just taking one step at a time.”

Christian Watson

Packers second-round WR Christian Watson is focused on taking mental reps during training camp while he rehabs from knee surgery. Watson explained that he’s frustrated he can’t be out there competing with his team, but is trying to keep a positive mindset and absorb the playbook.

“It’s definitely frustrating, but I’ve tried not to let that affect me too much,” Watson said, via Sports Illustrated. “There’s still things I can do to get better and still be a part of everything, taking mental reps and still being in the playbook. So, I try to look at positives and kind of stay away from the negatives. But, obviously, it’s frustrating not being able to be out there and have those opportunities to obviously create that connection with ‘12’ and all the other receivers and just the team as a whole.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst isn’t concerned about Watson’s status long-term, but did note that especially as a rookie, going through reps on-field is an invaluable experience.

“I’m not too concerned with it long term,” Gutekunst said. “But any time a player misses the time that they’re missing right now, you’re going to have to be in catch-up mode. He’s a really smart guy. I know he works really hard and has really good work habits. So, I know he’ll get there. We’d love to have him out there right now, but he’s a young player that we have a lot of hope for and expect him to be a big part of what we’re doing moving forward. So, we’re not going to rush it.”

On a positive note, Watson has already caught the attention of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

“He’s a smart kid,” Rodgers said. “It’d be nice if we could get him off the PUP (list) so he could do some of the walk-through stuff, but he’ll be fine. He’s super-athletic, went through the whole offseason program with us. You guys have seen, he’s been in my hip pocket asking questions after period and during individual time, so I’m not worried about him.”

Packers

Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs has impressed QB Aaron Rodgers with his ability to create plays.

“Every single day…there’s been at least one kind of ‘wow’ play for him,” Rodgers said, via Around The NFL. “And that’s kind of rare for a young guy like that.”

Doubs knows that despite the praise from Rodgers, he needs to continue to stack big plays.

“I feel like my camp is going really good,” Doubs said. “But just for myself, I continue to tell myself just focus on what’s next throughout the day. I just make sure I try not to get too high or low with myself.”

Doubs is focused on gaining Rodgers’ trust and achieving what he believes he’s capable of doing his first year in the league.

“I have to set myself at a standard to make sure Aaron has enough trust in me regardless of me being a rookie,” Doubs said.