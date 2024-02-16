NFC Notes: Justin Fields, David Bakhtiari, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears President Kevin Warren said he is a “supporter” of QB Justin Fields and is looking forward to meeting with him this offseason.

“I’m a supporter of Justin because I got a chance to work with him when I was commissioner of the Big Ten conference,” Warren said, via Ryan Taylor of Yahoo Sports. “He is incredibly talented. He is smart. He works hard. And he wants to be a great NFL football player. And now he just needs to make sure he has the support around him. He’s working hard. I would love to see him this offseason and make sure he’s totally healthy going into the season next year.”

Warren said GM Ryan Poles is working every day to determine how they proceed at No. 1 and No. 9 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“One of the things about Ryan and I’s working relationship is the fact that we’re in this together,” Warren said. “I know he’s spending every single day thinking about not only that decision but also who to draft at No. 9 and our current roster and what we’re gonna do in free agency, what we’re doing from a contract negotiation standpoint. I’m sure he’s already starting to play out the draft in his mind. I look forward to going to the [NFL] combine here later this month and then getting the chance to spend some time together because we’re in a very, very unique space in time in the Bears.”

Lions

Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater and EDGE Charles Harris‘ contract clauses were triggered on Friday, February 16 to void the rest of their deals five days after the Super Bowl, per OverTheCap.

and EDGE contract clauses were triggered on Friday, February 16 to void the rest of their deals five days after the Super Bowl, per OverTheCap. Lions EDGE Romeo Okwara, CB Emmanuel Mosley, G Graham Glasgow, G Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson‘s contract clauses were triggered on Friday as well to void the rest of their deals. (OverTheCap)

Packers

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman expects the Packers to move on from LT David Bakhtiari , as the $21 million in potential savings is too much to pass up on and they have younger, healthier options to fill in.

, as the $21 million in potential savings is too much to pass up on and they have younger, healthier options to fill in. Schneidman says the first option for left tackle is probably Rasheed Walker , who played the most snaps there last year and held up okay. The Packers will likely add some competition at tackle, and Schneidman doesn’t rule out that competition being a high draft pick that relegates Walker to backup swing tackle.

, who played the most snaps there last year and held up okay. The Packers will likely add some competition at tackle, and Schneidman doesn’t rule out that competition being a high draft pick that relegates Walker to backup swing tackle. He adds it’s doubtful the Packers move RT Zach Tom , as he’s been outstanding on that side.

, as he’s been outstanding on that side. USF OL Donovan Jennings felt his meeting with the Packers at the Shrine Bowl was one of the ones that went the best. (Justin Melo)