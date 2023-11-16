NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Joshua Dobbs, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields on what he wants to prove in the final seven games of the season: “Just go out there and win games. I’m not here to prove anything to anybody. I’m playing for my teammates, playing for the coaches and that’s it. Everything else will take care of itself.” (Courtney Cronin)

Bears G Nate Davis will return to right guard and Teven Jenkins will move back to left guard with Lucas Patrick remaining at center for Week 11. (Adam Jahns)

Bears FB Khari Blasingame has been cleared from concussion protocol and will return to practice. The team is also looking to get RB Khalil Herbert back from an ankle injury this week. (Dan Wiederer)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell says LB Bruce Irvin is in shape, but not football shape: “We got to get him there first, and then we’ll see where it goes.” (Kyle Meinke)

Campbell said it's "unlikely" OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai will play again this season after aggravating a back injury he had surgery on last year. (Kyle Meinke)

Campbell on WR Jameson Williams: "He feels like he's one of the guys now. …The more that he earns his stripes here, the more opportunities he gets. …He's in a good place right now. He's improving." (Colton Pouncy)

Vikings

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson complimented the play of new QB Joshua Dobbs and his ability to extend plays.

“With him in the backfield, you can’t think the play is over,” Hockenson said, via Andrew Krammer of The Star Tribune. “If he doesn’t get you the first or second time, he’s going to move around, and you just have to find an open area. It’s a little like streetball, which is fun. You just got to continue to play through the whistle.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell expects WR K.J. Osborn to return from concussion protocol this week: “We want to get him back going. He’s a big part of our offense.” (Kevin Seifert)

O'Connell said RB Alexander Mattison is doing well and it's possible he could clear the concussion protocol in time to play Sunday: "We'll make sure that if Alex is able to go, it's because he's completely and totally medically cleared and feels great about going out there against Denver." (Seifert)

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson could return from a hamstring injury but O'Connell noted he would need to make a lot more progress this week: "We'll determine if it's possible at all to have him for this weekend." (Seifert)