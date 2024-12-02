NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders traded for CB Marshon Lattimore at the deadline due to the struggles of young CBs Benjamin St-Juste and Emmanuel Forbes. Washington DC Joe Whitt Jr. vouched for CB Mike Davis, which doesn’t bode well for the outlook of St-Juste or Forbes, who was eventually released by the team.

“What we’re doing is less about what Ben’s [CB Benjamin St-Juste] doing and more about what I’ve seen from [CB] Mike [Davis] and want to see more of him,” Whitt said, via Bryan Manning of the Commanders Wire.

“We have Ben and Mike into the boundaries, and we have them rotating every two series. And because I think he’s deserving, he’s practiced really well, and so I wanted to see more of him. So, it’s less about what Ben hasn’t done. It’s about more about what Mike has done.”

Commanders LB Bobby Wagner was fined $16,883 for Roughing the Passer (contact to the knee or below) in Week 12.

Cowboys

Dallas kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Commanders on Thanksgiving. Cowboys DE Micah Parsons issued a warning to the rest of the league that they are gearing up to make a run to save the season.

“Everybody’s been counting us out,” Parsons said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I believe we’re going to turn it around and make a run.”

“There’s been a lot of trash talk out there, talking about what difference can we make. I’m telling y’all right now, we’re coming.”

Giants

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post speculates whether the Giants should use their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a quarterback considering this year’s class is weaker than others. One NFL scout questioned whether it is the best choice for New York.

“Isn’t that how they got in this situation in the first place?” the scout said.

An NFL executive said teams need to make a “two-year commitment” at head coach and general manager, given a regime change could make the selection detrimental toward the team’s future.

“You need to make a two-year commitment,” a second NFL executive said. “Because the next coach and GM might not agree with the quarterback you drafted and then you are limiting your search.”

Another NFL scout added it’s difficult to “force a quarterback” on a new coaching staff and it can’t just be any player.

“You can force a quarterback if he has rare physical and athletic ability,” the scout said. “You don’t want to take just any quarterback, though. You want the right quarterback you have a vision for.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes that Steelers QB Justin Fields could be a great option in New York as a bridge quarterback if the Giants aren’t able to draft QB Daniel Jones‘ successor in the 2025 draft. Fields has the mobility needed to succeed in HC Brian Daboll‘s scheme and could provide the team with quality play during the 2025 season.