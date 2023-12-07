NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Ndamukong Suh, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields isn’t worried about his future with the team and has faith everything will take care of itself.

“I mean, life isn’t fair,” Fields said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “I’m just focused on what I can control, and the rest is in God’s hands. Wherever, if I’m here next year, if I’m not, football doesn’t define who I am as a person. My happiness will still be in the same place, will still be in God.”

Fields said he’s taking one day at a time and wants to remain consistent in his approach.

“I’m really just trying to be consistent; I think that’s the biggest thing,” Fields said. “You can play good one game, play bad the other. So me personally, it’s just trying to be consistent and trying to be better than I was yesterday.”

Fields believes he still has a place in the NFL beyond this season even if that isn’t in Chicago.

“Shoot, since I got to Chicago, y’all don’t hold back,” Fields said. “I hear it from y’all, I hear it from fans and stuff like that. I don’t take any of it personal, because I know everybody’s entitled to their opinion on certain things and stuff like that. That’s one thing I try to do is not take anything personal, and just go about it that way. I’ve had moments in my life to where I’ve wanted things to happen that didn’t go that way, and it ended up going another way and it worked out better than I ever could have imagined. That’s really why I just don’t stress about stuff that happens, and just controlling what I control and like I said earlier just being the best person I can be and striving to be the best player I can be.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell on losing DT Alim McNeill to injured reserve: “Losing Mac for these 4 weeks is gonna be tough but we have to move on. It’s next man up.” (Eric Woodyard)

on losing DT to injured reserve: “Losing Mac for these 4 weeks is gonna be tough but we have to move on. It’s next man up.” (Eric Woodyard) Campbell was asked if the team had an interest in former Lions DT Ndamukong Suh : “Brad Holmes has looked at everybody. At this moment, we made the decision we felt was best for us.” (Dave Birkett)

: “Brad Holmes has looked at everybody. At this moment, we made the decision we felt was best for us.” (Dave Birkett) Lions OLB James Houston said he hopes to return from injury before the playoffs. (Tim Twentyman)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on the team sticking with QB Joshua Dobbs as their starter: “We can continue to all elevate our ability to help each other but more importantly elevate Josh’s ability to sustain success.” (Kevin Seifert)

on the team sticking with QB as their starter: “We can continue to all elevate our ability to help each other but more importantly elevate Josh’s ability to sustain success.” (Kevin Seifert) O’Connell said the goal of the coaching staff is to have a scheme that will help Dobbs thrive in his playing style. (Kevin Seifert)

Vikings QB Nick Mullens entered the season as the No. 2 and was considered to start, yet O’Connell says the team has taken into consideration the back injury that he suffered earlier this season. (Seifert)