NFC Notes: Justin Houston, Kyle Trask, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs QB Kyle Trask is focusing on playing within himself, protecting the football, and not trying to deviate from what he’s asked in the team’s system.

“I’ve definitely been seeing what I can and can’t do for the past two years,” Trask said, via the team’s website. “I think I have a much better idea now. I know what situations you have to take more risks in and I think if we can just play clean as an offense, that’s going to give us the best chance to win in the end. I’m just trying to do the best that I can do, which includes protecting the football.”

Trask added that he’s doing what he can in order to put the team in the best position possible.

“I’ve been in a lot of quarterback competitions in my football career and I think the main thing you can focus on is just playing the best that you can,” Trask explained. “There’s a lot of things that are out of your hands, in terms of the competition. It’s the same for me: stay focused on what I can do. I know it’s obviously cliché but it’s the truth – I’m just focused on getting our offense in the best play, the best checks that I possibly can.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich is excited about adding veteran OLB Justin Houston to their defense: “He’s what we’re all about. We want to add to that culture, and he’s all that. And he’s a great player,” via Darin Gantt.

Reich said WR Damiere Byrd's hamstring is "pretty significant" and will require a 6-8 week recovery timetable, while surgery could also be an option. (Gantt)

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers worked out kickers Christopher Dunn and Taylor Russolina, and are signing K Matthew Wright.

Saints

Saints QB Derek Carr is feeling confident about getting to play behind OT Trevor Penning, who has dealt with turf toe, a Lisfranc injury, and then subsequent surgery. Penning commented on his injury and getting back to normal to play well for his new quarterback.

“Probably the first couple of practices, I was always like, ‘Shoot, I hope this is going to feel good,'” Penning said, per the team’s website. “I’ve heard with my injury a lot of soreness comes with it usually, but I haven’t noticed any of that. It’s pretty much normal. It doesn’t bother me really at all, that’s a really good sign.”

“I’d say I’m kind of the same guy, but obviously, got to keep my teammates safe and play smart,” Penning added on his perceived mean streak. “I’m still going to keep that aggressive side to me, that’s kind of my trademark of how I play. That’s how I’ve always played and how I envision offensive linemen should play. I just play my game and if they don’t like it, so be it.”

“He’s a very violent individual,” Carr said of Penning. “He wants to be physical, he wants to assert his dominance in the run game, in the passing game, all those kinds of things. The cool thing too is, (defensive end) Cam (Jordan) came up to him, was talking to him about something after our set, and you hear him like, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah, I got you. That makes sense.’ So as aggressive as he is, he’s also willing to learn and grow as a player. I’m excited about him. He’s a different cat, but you don’t want everyone to be normal in the front when they’re protecting you.”