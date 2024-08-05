NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Moore, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Chicago rewarded WR D.J. Moore with a massive $110 million contract extension in the early portions of camp. Moore vouched for teammate WR Keenan Allen to be the next guy to get an extension to keep their playmakers together.

“I was like, man, listen. What’s your number? Let’s get it done,” Moore said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “And I mean, I’m going to leave his number out of it. But I think we can get it done.”

Lions

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson said DL coach Terrell Williams has helped him unleash his full potential by allowing him to play fast and think less.

“If I’m being honest, I think a lot of it is the new coach we got. I think T (Williams) has been one of those guys, he just, everything we do, we just pull the trigger,” Hutchinson said, via the team’s website. “All we’re really focused on is getting off the ball, striking blocks and the rest of it will take care of itself. I feel like that mindset is very liberating for a lot of D-linemen; not focused on not being so … not to be so strict about this block, that way, but if we’re just going as hard as we can, we’re going to create a lot of different pressure and disruption.” Hutchinson added that he’s a film junkie and continues to strive to put himself in the best position possible to succeed. “There’s just a lot of growth in those first few seasons,” Hutchinson said. “And this year, I feel like I’ve taken things to a new level physically and emotionally. I think if you just consistently do things over a period of time, you’re gonna get better, you know, and I watched a ton of film. I do a lot of self-scouting, so I’m always my own biggest critic and that’s driven me this far.”

Vikings

Last season, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson missed significant time for the first time in his career due to a hamstring injury. Jefferson admitted he thinks about re-injury but knows he’ll have to gain confidence in his body to continue playing at a high level.

“I’m so scared for it to happen again that I’ve been overly cautious about it,” Jefferson said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “Just trying to take care of my body in the right way, just trying to find new things that I can implement in my day-to-day life that can better help me throughout the season. I’ve definitely been working on my hamstrings a little bit more, making sure that I’m injury-proof.”

“I’ll get to the point where I feel like I’m not going to think of it again just because I feel like I’m going to push it to where it’s way strong enough for it not to happen again. It’s all about having the confidence in it and I can go out there and play freely.”