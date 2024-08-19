NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams is excited about what he and fellow rookie WR Rome Odunze will be able to accomplish during their first year together in Chicago.

“We’re going to be explosive,” Williams said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “We’re two rooks but we’re trying to catch up to the old guys as fast as we can to make sure that we are right there on par with them to be able to be efficient, function, go out there and be explosive, be on the same page and win games. That’s ultimately what we are here to do. Having a guy like that drafted with me, we’re only going to keep growing and building this connection.”

Albert Breer revealed that the Patriots also gave Falcons OLB Matt Judon the option to be traded to the Bears, yet Judon chose to be traded to Atlanta over Chicago.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said they don’t plan on deploying OLB James Houston in the SAM linebacker role going forward and wants him to be “setting the edge” in pass-rushing situations.

“Going to try to get (Houston) more back and end … he’s setting the edge or he’s rushing the passer,” Campbell said, via LionsWire.

Vikings

After first-round QB J.J. McCarthy tore his meniscus and had season-ending surgery, Vikings QB Sam Darnold is the clear-cut starter for 2024. Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson has faith in Darnold and outlined how their connection has developed.

“It’s going very well,” Jefferson said, via CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn. “A lot of people don’t understand that there’s a lot of things that go into a quarterback and a receiver’s connection than just sitting back there and just throwing the ball to a spot.”

“They have to really learn the timing of everything, how I run the routes, where I’m gonna be at in the routes. That’s just us learning each other, learning how he throws the ball, learning how I run the routes. I definitely feel confident in going into Week One with Sam as our quarterback. I feel like he’s been making plays throughout training camp. I don’t have any worry in my mind at all.”