NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, J.J. McCarthy, Jaire Alexander, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears DT Gervon Dexter said DC Dennis Allen is deploying “a lot of different fronts” and expects to move around in their new system.

“He throws in a lot of different fronts, a lot of different ways to get after the quarterback,” Dexter said, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “So I think the type of guy I am, I could play in a lot of those different fronts. So just being in it and the way he’ll move guys around, the way he’ll switch it up on the offense, it’ll be good for not only me but everybody on the defensive line.”

Dexter has been impressed by veteran DT Grady Jarrett, who is entering his first season in Chicago following his 10 years with the Falcons.

“Grady, his effort is the No. 1 thing, the way he finishes, the way he flies around and gets to the quarterback,” Dexter said. “But he has a lot of moves in his toolbox.”

Packers

Packers CEO Mark Murphy commented on the team’s release of veteran CB Jaire Alexander.

“He has been a great player for us,” Murphy said, via Dave Schroeder of WBAY. “Obviously, elite talent. Unfortunately, just injured a lot. Unfortunately, that’s a big part of the game.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said it’s important that the team had their top pass catchers in attendance at OTAs as they build around QB J.J. McCarthy.

“That’s why it’s so great to have the participation of Justin and Jordan [Addison] and T.J. [Hockenson],” O’Connell said, via ESPN. “We’ve got a group out there of guys that know what they’re doing, so they can give [McCarthy] some real-time feedback. ‘Hey, I know you got off me right there, but I’m going to win at the top of this route, regardless of the leverage.’ That’s something he’s going to get used to hearing from [Jefferson] early and often. Little things like that. You can’t measure the importance of those things.”

O’Connell said having WR Justin Jefferson in the building is not only important for McCarthy, but for the team overall.

“I think it’s been huge not only just for J.J.,” O’Connell said. “[Jefferson is] an energy igniter of the whole building. And I think he has come back with a purpose and a mindset. … You hear his voice, you hear his interaction with teammates, and they just carry such a long way. Him and I have had a lot of conversations about his role. He’s not only captain, but he means so much to this organization, and the guys in that locker room that know, ‘If this guy, one of the best in the world at what he does, is pushing himself in May and June, I sure as heck better be doing the same thing.'”