NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Sam LaPorta, Marcedes Lewis, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Lewis will have a pretty good shot at breaking the record for regular-season appearances by a tight end, currently held by TE Jason Witten with 268. He needs just four games to surpass Witten on the list.

“The record will represent consistency, gratitude, durability, and mindset,” Lewis added on the record. “Obviously, you know what type of game we play. The injury rate is 100 percent. … When I really sit down and realize what I’m doing, I’m just grateful. I don’t know, man, I’m just grateful. I’m sure when it’s all said and done and my career is done, I’ll be able to really enjoy the fruits that I’ve been able to bear, but the job’s not done yet. I’m looking forward to this season and having a healthy season, a dominant season from the tight end position, and then hopefully getting one more year and retiring after 20. That’s my dream now to just get to 20.”

Lions

Lions TE Sam LaPorta discussed QB Jared Goff‘s consistency and his dedicated work ethic that doesn’t waver on a day-to-day basis.

“I say this about Jared frequently, but he’s the same person every day,” LaPorta said, via PFT. “You’re not going to find someone more consistent than Jared Goff in our building. And for him to be leading the team, you need to have consistency. You’re going to have good and bad days in the NFL — it’s just the nature of the game and how competitive this league is. But, he shows up every day, he works, and he sets the example and he sets the tone in the building. To be able to follow him and the example he sets for this organization, it just trickles on down from there — really amazing. And I’m so happy for him and his extension and his security here in Detroit for another couple of years.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson squashed speculation regarding around who he wants throwing him the football.

“It doesn’t really matter what quarterback it is in my eyes, I’m always going to make the best of the opportunity,” Jefferson said, via Vikings Wire. “Always going to try to be the QBs friend and make his job a lot easier. It doesn’t matter if it’s Kirk (Cousins) or if it’s Sam (Darnold) or it’s J.J. (McCarthy) I’m going to make it as easy as possible for them.”