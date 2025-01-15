NFC Notes: Justin Simmons Future, Bryce Young, Mickey Loomis, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons S Justin Simmons is set to become a free agent after signing a one-year deal with the team in August and was asked if he would like to return next season on a new contract.

“That’s a really good question,” Simmons said, via Terrin Waack of the Falcons’ official website. “It’s hard. Honestly, I haven’t even thought about it. The mindset coming into [Week 18] was, we’re going to take care of business … [and make the playoffs]. So, I honestly haven’t given that a thought.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales was excited about calling plays for QB Bryce Young in the season finale against the Falcons.

“Being able to call whatever I wanted, knowing he was going to find a positive outcome, he was going to find a throwaway, a big play, a scramble for a touchdown,” Canales said, via David Newton of ESPN. “And how freeing that is just to be able to call whatever fits that area, not having to second-guess the calls. He gave us the ability to do that today.”

“Hopefully, that allows Bryce to [say], ‘Look, we’re not looking for perfection. We’re looking for just growth and let’s go for it together. Let’s find the solutions together,”’ Canales said. “I have loved that we have kind of taken those steps together.”

Veteran WR Adam Thielen credited Canales with taking Young from a potential bust during his benching earlier this season to now being viewed as the franchise quarterback.

“That was the reason coach Canales was hired, because he has a unique ability to meet guys where they’re at, really give them an opportunity to show him who they are, and then take what they’ve shown him and really just emphasize what they do well,” Thielen said. “I don’t think I’ve ever really been around a coach that has really just been able to evaluate first and then emphasize what guys are doing. It just shows a sign of a true leader and a guy who knows what he’s doing. I trust him. I’m super grateful for [the relationship] … what he means to the team, what he means to the room. Being able to pick his brain has been great and super influential for me, just being able to learn. I have a lot of respect for him personally, and just the consistency that he brings, being able to be himself no matter what.”

“I love that story,” Canales said of Young’s rise. “It is a cool story, and it is kind of the nature of what we’re doing. I’m excited for the progress and for where we are headed next.”

Joe Person reports that Panthers head athletic trainer Kevin King and health/performance/nutrition director Andrew Althoff have been fired.

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis acknowledged he’s heard a lot of the frustration from fans after New Orleans bottomed out in 2024, finishing with just five wins when the preseason expectation internally was to win the division. But he continues to insist things aren’t as bad as they look.

“I’m glass half-full at all times,” Loomis said via NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan. “I see a lot of positive things even in a 5-12 season, a lot of things that were positive that we can build on. So I’m on the side of, this thing can go the other direction pretty quickly.

“I take it personal when we’re not successful. I’m as determined as ever to get us back in the playoffs, back on the right track here. It’s not a matter of if we can do it. I know we can.”