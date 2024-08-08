NFC Notes: Justin Simmons, Michael Penix Jr, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said first-round QB Michael Penix Jr. will play an extended amount of time in the team’s preseason opener. By contrast, he doesn’t expect QB Kirk Cousins to see the field much, if at all.

“We haven’t really talked about playing time, but you’ll get a good look at Michael,” Morris said, via PFT. “You won’t see nearly as much of Kirk, if any.”

Panthers

Carolina OLB Jadeveon Clowney had high praise for his new teammate OLB DJ Johnson, who looks to have a breakout season in year two.

“He’s definitely one of the best edge setters that we have out there,” Clowney said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “Setting the edge, stopping the run, DJ definitely brings that physicality to the game and you need that out of the guys.”

“This is a physical game. This is most definitely what you’re gonna need to stop the run in this league — physicality. So for him to be able to set the edge, that’s good for the team.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said the team has been in contact over the summer with free agent DB Justin Simmons and the two sides are scheduled to meet.

“He’s a player that’s shown an interest in us,” Allen said, via Saints Wire. “We’ve got guys on our staff that have connections with him, guys that played with him. It’s exactly what it is, it’s a visit and we’ll talk about how we would see him, what type of vision we would have for him. And then if what we’re looking for and what he’s looking for match up, then we’ll see if it goes further than that.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints worked out LBs Mike Rose , Easton Gibbs and Jordan Kunaszyk .

, and . Allen said noted the team went back and forth with Simmons and things are now closer on both sides than they previously were when it comes to the possibility of him signing with New Orleans. (Nick Underhill)