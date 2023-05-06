NFC Notes: Kenneth Walker, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said other “kicker-needy teams” tried to trade up in front of them for third-round K Jake Moody.

“I can tell you, since then, that a lot of teams have called and said, you know, shortly thereafter they were going there,” Lynch said on KNBR’s Murph & Mac show. “And in fact, teams tried to trade up to get in front of us. So, something we feel really good about. Time will tell, as it will with all these guys. But we think he has the makings of a really cornerstone, foundational-type player for years to come for us, and we’re proud to have him a part of us.”

“We call it a third-round pick,” Lynch added. “Really a (compensatory) three, which we kind of see as fourth-round picks. And we felt like that was a really good value,” Lynch noted. “We had three of them there. I think that gave us a little luxury to come away with two players that we coveted at positions, offense and defense, and then to be able to add a kicker. It was a luxury we had that maybe everybody else didn’t have. I think you know that if you’re taking a kicker that high, believe me, we weren’t doing cartwheels over it. I think we’ll be doing cartwheels if he’s the guy we think he is because kickers are really important. They score a lot of points. They finish a lot of drives. I think this guy will give us an opportunity to extend where we’ve been able to kick from. I think we’ll be able to kick the 55-plus yarders now. I think on the kickoffs, this is a guy who can put ’em into the end zone when we need, kick ’em out of the end zone. We can hang it up there. I think he affords us the opportunity to do a lot of things.”

Cardinals

Veteran Cardinals OT Kelvin Beachum said there are no hard feelings between himself and QB Kyler Murray after Beachum said his quarterback needs to “grow up a little bit” during the offseason.

“There is no big deal,” Beachum said, via NFL.com. “I think we’re grown men in an NFL locker room. I don’t think there’s any hard feelings that come from this. I would expect that he would hold me accountable if I wasn’t doing my job. So, I think it’s grown men that have to have grown-men conversations. That’s part of this game; that’s part of playing in the National Football League.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks wound up using two draft picks on running backs this year just a year after selecting Kenneth Walker in the second round.

“I have so much respect for that position and so much regard for what that weighs into our football team and how we play and the mentality and all of that. It’s a really important spot for me, too,” Carroll said on Seattle Sports Radio’s Bump and Stacy. “We do a nice job. … We’ve had some terrific guys over the years and I think we just put this class back together in a really good spot for this position.” Seattle used second and seventh-round picks on Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh respectively. “He’s so versatile. He just will fit in and be a great addition. And really, we’re gonna find out how far he can take it in terms of the receiving part of it. We know he’s really good at it. But so is Kenneth, so those guys will be battling,” Carroll said of Charbonnet. “And we also went all the way down to get Kenny McIntosh because of his versatility. There’s so many positives about these guys.”