NFC Notes: Kenneth Walker, Matthew Stafford, Seahawks, Rams

Kenneth Walker

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker has been practicing in a limited fashion throughout Seattle’s offseason program. When asked about Walker missing time, HC Mike Macdonald acknowledged that they need to get him on the field.

“There’s a lot of walk-through reps that need to be had, but at some point, to your point, you’ve got to do it on the field so you feel confident to go out there and execute at a high level and play your best football,” Macdonald said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “So that’s something that we’re working through.”

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak was asked about qualities that make an elite running back, responded that he wants players to have intelligence and availability, praising Zach Charbonnet in the process.

“No. 1 is intelligence,” Kubiak said. “No. 2 is longevity or just availability. Guys that are available for the whole game. The best backs that I’ve been around are super smart … Our top two guys are doing some really good things, but Charbonnet, his mental approach to the game is extremely impressive. He does not flinch. If he ever has a question, you know you didn’t coach it good enough because he is that on it. Really been impressed with him.”

Macdonald also had high praise for Charbonnet.

“Zach, he’s just a stud,” Macdonald said. “He’s just everything you want in a person and a football player, that’s him.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Dareke Young recorded three receptions for 52 yards in their recent 33-16 preseason win over the Chiefs. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald thinks Young’s physicality makes him a good fit for their system.

“This is a great system for him because he can show his physicality in the run game, and he’s really fast, so (he can do) all the vertical stretch stuff,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “And then just him in and out of his breaks is just way more decisive. You feel the burst, feel the flexibility, which is a tribute to his work ethic and the work he put on his body. The guy looks like a figurine out there, man. It’s impressive.”

Young’s goal is to just improve year after year and feels the most confident he’s been going into a season.

“That’s my goal going into each and every year, to be way better than I was last year,” Young said. “I worked really hard this offseason, and I feel like I came in the most confident I’ve ever came in, and it’s showing.”

Young points out he’s going into the final year of his rookie contract and feels this season is the “most important year” of his career.

“I was healthy, had a pretty good OTAs showing, and I just felt like this is Year 4, this is my last year on my contract, so it’s the most important year,” Young said.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said Matthew Stafford (back) is playing with no restrictions and looks good: “From what I see there are no restrictions and he’s playing at a high level.” (Gary Klein)

said (back) is playing with no restrictions and looks good: “From what I see there are no restrictions and he’s playing at a high level.” (Gary Klein) Stafford called his back issue a “day-to-day thing,” per Lindsey Thiry.

Stafford avoided getting into the specifics of his condition but mentioned some frustration with “stops and starts” in training, via Klein.