NFC Notes: Kenneth Walker, Mike Macdonald, Seahawks

Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori was confident his team would win the big game, given how many strong players it has on its Dark Side Defense.

“As humble as I can say this, watching film, I was thinking, ‘We have too much for them,’” Emmanwori said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar. “‘We’re going to overwhelm them. We have too much.’ A lot of respect to them because we still had to face them, and they had a great team, great scheme. But I knew we had too much. We just have too much as a defense.”

“This team is one of one as far as the players and the relationships,” Emmanwori added. “I promise you. I wish they would record all the behind-the-scenes (stuff), because they would have really seen how tight this was. But we know how tight this was, so this team is one of one. It’ll be hard to recreate this.”

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon spent a part of his postgame interview arguing that HC Mike Macdonald and Emmanwori should have won Coach of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“We etched ourselves in history, so it really doesn’t matter,” Witherspoon said. “But talking about a coach who is going to battle for you? Who is going to treat you right? Who’s the players’ coach? I just love Coach Macdonald. That’s my guy right there. That’s my dog.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald told reporters that now QB Sam Darnold has truly proven himself after being doubted by many on his journey.

“Sam doesn’t care about the obstacles,” Macdonald said, via PFT. “Everybody’s made a narrative about this guy. They have tried to put a story and a label on who he is as a person, who he is as a quarterback. He does not care. He’s the same guy every day since he showed up. He’s so steadfast, he’s a great teammate, his teammates love him. All he’s done since he’s walked in the door is be a tremendous player on our football team and a tremendous leader who’s the same every day. That’s who he is and that’s how we need to talk about him moving forward.”

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker II was named Super Bowl MVP after totaling 161 scrimmage yards, making him the first RB to win the award since Terrell Davis in 1998. Walker was quick to talk about the team over the individual after the big win.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m just a team player,” Walker said, via Eric Edholm of NFL.com. “I’m not really focused on my personal gains. I just want to make the best impact on my team in the best way possible.”

Walker reflected on the fourth drive of the game, where he felt multiple big runs got them into a groove running the ball.

“(That) was when I started to feel it. You start to break big runs. At first – Mike (Macdonald) always talks about it’s a softening process – and then the bigger runs started to come, and that’s when I really started to feel it.”

“If I would tell myself as a kid right now, I wouldn’t have guessed that I would be the one to win the MVP. So, this is a surreal moment, and it doesn’t happen without the guys in the locker room.”