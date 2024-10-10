NFC Notes: Kenneth Walker, Ryan Grubb, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers have started their season at 2-3 after entering the year considered to be Super Bowl contenders. 49ers DE Nick Bosa said they are feeling pressure to win in Week 6 against the Seahawks.

“It’s a lot of pressure,” Bosa said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “It’s not a must-win because technically your season’s over if it’s a must-win, but it definitely feels like it. We’re treating it that way.”

49ers TE George Kittle is aware beating Seattle in Week 6 will catapult them to the top of the NFC West.

“I’ve been told that if we win this one, we’re leading our division,” Kittle said. “However that works, it’s great for the Niners. Just trying to get to Thursday, make sure everyone’s feeling good and get up there, play, win and come home. … I don’t really want to be 2-4 and being 3-3 is significantly better than that.”

49ers LB Fred Warner doesn’t think they need a “grandiose speech” to get fired up for Thursday’s game against the Seahawks.

“I’m kind of at the point where it’s like, I mean the circumstances is what it is,” Warner said. “We’re 2-3 going into a Thursday night game against a divisional rival, prime time, with the stakes of being No. 1 in the division. It’s like if I have to give some sort of grandiose speech to get you going for this moment, we probably don’t have the right guys.”

Seahawks

Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb is taking responsibility for Seattle’s poor rushing attack and acknowledges they have to feed RB Kenneth Walker III more often.

“I’ll own that,” Grubb said, via John Boyle of the team’s site. “Got to get the ball to Ken more. And I think we had plenty of run game in the plan, didn’t have anything to do with not having enough calls for that, just didn’t get called. And for us, we leaned on the wrong thing. And I think if we get Ken 10 more touches, 15 more touches, things are going to look different.”

Seattle went away from their ground game in Week 5 against the Giants, recording just seven carries to their backfield players. Grubb said he needs to keep in mind their players’ capabilities and find a balance with how the game goes.

“It’s just falling back on the stuff that you know guys can do well and just examining where your offense is at, the DNA,” Grubb said. “What are the things that when you go out and at training camp that these guys can execute? Players over plays. How do we get these guys the ball, even if it’s in a competition, or it’s a one-on-one setting. And so, you just try to find those niches that are available, which they certainly are.”

Grubb reflected on their failed 4th-down conversion against New York, which resulted in a sack on Geno Smith. He thinks he made a “terrible call” in that situation.

“Terrible call,” Grubb said. “Felt like we had a good game plan on it. The head coach wants to go for it right there. Totally supported Mike (Macdonald) on that. And I probably have 10 calls in the call sheet that are better than that. I put Geno in a really crappy position and I didn’t give him an out to get to a better play.”