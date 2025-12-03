NFC Notes: Kenny Clark, Joe Schoen, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Veteran Cowboys DT Kenny Clark wants the team to carry their momentum forward in the hopes that they can still make the playoffs in his first season in Dallas.

“It’s a lot of good momentum, but it don’t mean nothing if we don’t go out and handle business,” Clark said, via the team’s website. “We gotta wash all that away, what we did. It’s week-to-week, and we got to just keep on proving ourselves, and getting ourselves out of the hole.”

Eagles

Eagles DC Vic Fangio said DT Jalen Carter suffered a shoulder injury in Week 13, per Tim McManus.

Eagles OC Kevin Patullo's home was vandalized after Philadelphia lost its second consecutive game. Patullo made clear that the fans are going too far: "We all know that part of our job is to handle criticism, and so it's perfectly acceptable to sit up here and talk about what's going on, how to fix it, what we're going to do going forward, and we know that. But when it involves your family, it obviously crosses the line." (Zach Berman)

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on the team's offensive issues and making potential changes: "Everything was being evaluated. We'll think about some different things what we want to do — scheme, everything. I don't think it benefits for me to share what that is." (Zach Berman)

on the team’s offensive issues and making potential changes: “Everything was being evaluated. We’ll think about some different things what we want to do — scheme, everything. I don’t think it benefits for me to share what that is.” (Zach Berman) Sirianni added that Patullo is still the team’s offensive play-caller. (Berman)

Giants

There’s been a perception that the decision to select Giants QB Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft was largely influenced by former HC Brian Daboll. When asked about Dart, GM Joe Schoen said it was an “organizational decision” to take him.

“Anytime you’re going to make a decision on a first-round quarterback, that’s going to be an organizational decision,” Schoen said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “It’s an organizational decision.”

Schoen is currently 20-43-1 as New York’s general manager. He admits to making mistakes and feels like he’s better at his job than when he arrived in 2022.

“I’ll just say this, nobody’s perfect and the chance of me batting 1.000 are gone. I’ve made mistakes,” Schoen said. “OK, everybody’s going to make mistakes. And we’re going to get some things right. As long as you’re learning from those mistakes and you reflect on the process in place and where you went wrong and you continue to get better, that’s what is most important. I’m better today than I was four years ago when I took this job. And a year from now, God willing I’m standing here, I’m going to be better than I am today. That’s all I can do.”

Schoen feels like they’ve established a desirable job with WR Malik Nabers, a strong offensive line, and talented defensive players like DT Dexter Lawrence.

“As we go through the coaching search and what that may look like, there’s feedback from outside sources. As you go through it in my mind, if I’m a coordinator and I maybe want to be a head coach, the Giants are going to be an attractive job,” Schoen said. “OK, you have a young quarterback. He’s shown that he’s played at a pretty good level. We’ve got a No. 1 receiver who had a historical rookie season. They’ve got a left tackle. They’ve got a left guard. They’ve got a center coming back. They’ve got a young running back room. [Tight end] Theo Johnson was showing very good flashes this year. That side [of the] ball, there’s some pieces in place to build around. Defensively, there’s pass rush, there’s Dexter Lawrence, there’s some pieces in the secondary. So when you look at it individually, are there pieces? Yes, but we’ve got to come together collectively as a group, and there’s 11 guys on the field that need to be doing the same thing. They need to be on the same page. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do that. That starts with me. That’s what we have to figure out. It’s not just talent.”