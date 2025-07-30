NFC Notes: Kerby Joseph, D’Andre Swift, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said RB D’Andre Swift isn’t happy with how the team performed last year and said that he’s hungry to turn the ship around.

“He has always been quiet,” Johnson said, via Marquee Sports Network. “He’s always been highly motivated on the inside. There’s a lot of things about him that are the same as what they’ve been. He’s not happy with how last year went for him. Production-wise, team-wise, everything-wise. He’s really motivated, he’s really excited to help lead and spur this team forward. I don’t think I see a whole lot of differences from where he’s been, but I see a very hungry individual.”

Swift said Johnson is a highly intelligent football mind and can’t wait to see the positions he puts him in to succeed.

“I can’t say enough how intelligent, smart he is as a play caller,” Swift said. “It’s about him just knowing his personnel and kinda just putting his guys in a position to succeed. And that’s all across the board. So, just excited to be a part of this team with him leading it.”

Johnson believes that the team has everything they need at running back in order to succeed.

“I know the perception out there is that maybe it’s not the most talented room in the world,” Johnson said. “They like to hear that noise. We’re going to be just fine.”

Lions

Lions S Brian Branch is hoping to step his game up after his partner S Kerby Joseph put the league on notice with his interception totals last season.

“I feel like toward the end of the year, even though I switched back from nickel (to safety), I felt like my consistency wasn’t there,” Branch said Monday, via the team website. “I feel like that’s the main key this year. This year our chemistry is at a whole other level. That alone is scary.” Lions HC Dan Campbell said DE Josh Paschal is on track to return to practice in early September, but he will likely need a few weeks to get game-ready. (Justin Rogers)

said DE is on track to return to practice in early September, but he will likely need a few weeks to get game-ready. (Justin Rogers) Campbell also mentioned Joseph missed the last few practices with knee irritation, and they hope to get him back on Saturday. (Eric Woodyard) Packers Ravens CB Jaire Alexander spoke fondly about his time with the Packers but mentioned that he circles every game on the calendar, so it will be business as usual when he returns to Green Bay this season. “Looking back to Green Bay, I made a lot of long-lasting relationships there. I’ve got nothing but love for the city. I think I just want to move forward and see how I can excel here,” Alexander said, via PackersWire.com. “I circle every week,” Alexander continued. “Physically, I’m great. I’m out there practicing. It’s definitely a different culture here. I had a great time in Green Bay, but I’m here to move forward.” Vikings Alec Lewis of The Athletic provides his key takeaways from the Minnesota Vikings’ training camp so far: Lewis writes the Vikings’ defense looks sharp and players “don’t look confused or out of position.”

Lewis adds that defenders are “disguising themselves on the back end.”

As for the backup quarterback role, Lewis says things are off to a “shaky start.” He mentions that Sam Howell has taken the majority of snaps.

has taken the majority of snaps. Lewis sums up Howell’s performance as a “beat too slow.”

At cornerback, recently signed CBs Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah are getting time with the first-team defense alongside Byron Murphy Jr. Lewis adds that Mekhi Blackmon is also “in the mix.”

and are getting time with the first-team defense alongside Lewis adds that is also “in the mix.” Lewis names WR Jeshaun Jones as someone to keep an eye on, while undrafted WR Silas Bolden has an “edge” to make the active roster as a return specialist.

as someone to keep an eye on, while undrafted WR has an “edge” to make the active roster as a return specialist. With the No. 3 running back role, Lewis writes that Ty Chandler‘s special teams experience could have an impact, while Zavier Scott has shown ability as a pass-catcher.