NFC Notes: Kerby Joseph, Lions, Vikings

Lions

Lions S Jamal Adams said he had an offer to sign with the Seahawks after being released by the Titans.

“It was a while, man. I left during the bye week and basically just came back and it wasn’t going well. I wasn’t playing. They weren’t playing me, and I just felt like I was wasting my time. Obviously just wanted to go to a place to where I felt they wanted me to come in and contribute and make an impact. And like I said, I went home. Trained for about 10 weeks. I was sitting down for a while, man. So had a couple opportunities. Had the opportunity to go back to Seattle. I flirted with that a little bit. Didn’t really know if that was the right situation for me to go back to that — after they released me and that whole thing. And so I just sat back. I enjoyed family time. I was around my nieces and nephews and just enjoyed being around them. I obviously haven’t had that time in so long. And obviously got the call (from Detroit) and man, it was a no-brainer for me. I’m like, ‘Man, what an opportunity. An opportunity to chase a ring.’ And that’s what it’s about, man,” Adams said, via Tyler Dunne.

Lions

Lions S Kerby Joseph added two more interceptions to his total in Week 17, bringing him up to nine on the year and in the league lead. Joseph talked about how he manifested more turnovers after having eight in his first two years with the team.

“I envisioned it,” Joseph said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s website. “I knew this was going to happen. I didn’t put a number on it, I just wanted to lead the pack. I wanted to separate myself and be different. I want to be great in this league. I don’t want to be no average Joe. I want to be great.”

Vikings

The Vikings moved to 14-2 with a win over the Packers in Week 17 to set up a winner-take-all NFC North battle with the Lions to end the year. Minnesota RB Aaron Jones praised HC Kevin O’Connell for instilling confidence in the group and putting them in the right positions to make plays every week.

“K.O. is just confident in us—and if he believes that we’re going to get it done, then we believe that we’re going to get it done,” Jones said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “If there’s a fourth down and he leaves us on the field, in his mind and our mind, we’re going to pick this up. He’s going to give us the best play call to get us into whatever look we need.”

Jones also had great things to say about QB Sam Darnold because of his toughness and ability to lead them after an unusual journey to this point.

“Sam is resilient. He’s an underdog. He’s tough as they come. You may see him get hit, come out for a play and then come right back in. You may see him hobbling back in there, and he’s in there the rest of the time. He’s a true leader. He keeps us calm, cool and collected in that huddle.”

O’Connell mentioned DE Patrick Jones II (knee) has a chance to play in Week 18 while Jones (quad) should be ready to go. (Ian Rapoport)