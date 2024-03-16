NFC Notes: Kevin Byard, Aaron Jones, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

New Bears S Kevin Byard talked about the youth of the Chicago team as one of the reasons he chose to sign there. Byard spent last season with both the Eagles and Titans, and now he hopes to have found a new long-term destination.

“For the Bears specifically, this defense I really like what coach Matt is building here just as a team,” Byard said, via CHGO Bears on social media. “There is a lot of things to be excited about, but like I said, this defense has a lot of great pieces here for sure, especially in the secondary.”

“Obviously, just signed Jaylon to a big extension. I really think highly of him. He is a really great player and obviously getting with Brisker, Jaquan. He’s a really good ascending player as well. But obviously, a lot of pieces from Kyler Gordon and obviously Tyrique Stevenson was a rookie last year. So, like what they was doing in the secondary and obviously you got Montez Sweat.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles announced the trade for WR Keenan Allen: “We’re extremely excited to add Keenan to our team. His body of work speaks for itself and we look forward to him elevating our offense.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Lions

New Seahawks DT D.J. Reader is excited about the Lions’ trajectory and he likes the opportunity to help finish the turnaround.

“I think they’re ahead of where I was when I got there,” Reader said, via Zack Moran of the Lions Wire. “These guys got that same taste in their mouth that I got. I got to the Super Bowl and lost. These guys got to the NFC Championship and lost.”

“So, everybody in this building has that same goal to go get that taste out their mouth and I’m so ecstatic about that part. I can run through a wall about it right now because you don’t get time to right those wrongs and this is an opportunity.”

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, new Lions DL coach Terrell Williams has “always been a fan” of Reader.

Vikings

New Vikings RB Aaron Jones talked about moving teams and his desire to go to a team where the interest is mutual.

“It’s not strange at all. It’s football,” Jones said, via NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman. “I played for many different teams growing up, middle school, high school. You change teams. You change teammates. That’s part of the game.”

“It’s a part of the business. You know what you signed up for. My agent had called me before all of that happened, told me it was a possibility, so my mind was already prepared, and I just wanted to go where I felt wanted. That’s here, and I’m excited to be here.”

New Eagles DE Bryce Huff said the Vikings were among the teams who had shown interest in him. (Jimmy Kempski)