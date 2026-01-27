NFC Notes: Kevin Stefanski, Dan Morgan, Cowboys, Falcons, Panthers

Cowboys

Jordan Schultz reports that the Cowboys have requested and now interviewed Steelers OLB coach Denzel Martin for the same role on their staff.

Falcons

New Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski : “Atlanta is where I wanted to be. I wanted to be here. There was a pull to this job and a pull to this city.” (Kendall)

Stefanski says that OC Tommy Rees will continue to call plays for him: "Tommy will call plays. I think he's an outstanding football coach. He has had unbelievable experiences in his young career. We see the game similarly but we also push each other." (Kendall)

Stefanski on the QB position, including Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins: "Michael (Penix) is someone I am very excited about. His rehab and getting him back is paramount." (McElhaney)

Stefanski on Baker Mayfield's comments: "I love rivalries. I would not get into the specifics of those hype of things other than to say I have a ton of respect for Baker as a player and a person." (Kendall)

‘s comments: “I love rivalries. I would not get into the specifics of those hype of things other than to say I have a ton of respect for Baker as a player and a person.” (Kendall) According to Tori McElhaney, the Falcons are retaining DL coach Nate Ollie, DB coach Justin Hood, and TE coach Kevin Koger.

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said that he wanted to emphasize getting after the quarterback, especially in the interior of the defense.

“I think it’s a combination of the young guys still developing, they’re going to get better, and adding, whether it’s one or two more pass rushers, whether through the free agency or the draft,” Morgan said, via Charlotte Observer. “And then, obviously, schematically, letting our inside guys get up the field a little more. So, I think it’s a combination of all those things.”

Morgan wants to continue add depth to the front-seven and will continue to add pass rushers this offseason.

“We have to be better just in terms of having that depth, because injuries inevitably are going to happen throughout the season,” Morgan said. “So, we just gotta make sure we do a good job of stocking up on as many rushers as we can.”

Morgan said they’ll be aggressive in both free agency and the draft to bolster their pass rush.

“I think we have to explore every option, whether in free agency or in the draft,” Morgan said. “And get some young, more developmental guys. And ideally, they’re athletic, so they can run around, escape, make plays with their legs — you know, cause that’s the way the league is trending nowadays. So, yeah, we’ll explore every avenue there.”

Morgan is excited about LB Princely Umanmielen, whom the team drafted as a developmental piece last year.

“I think Princely is one that comes to mind,” Morgan said. “I think we saw him come on a bit toward the end of the season, so I think he’s going to get better and better as he keeps learning and progressing through the pro game and kind of how that works.”

Panthers DB Lathan Ransom is another young player that Morgan believes has the potential to continue carving out a long-term role in the team's defense.

“I think Lathan’s going to continue to get better,” Morgan said. “There’s a lot of checks and responsibilities in the back end, and I think the more that he gets comfortable back there, I think you’ll start seeing him progress as well.”