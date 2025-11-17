NFC Notes: Khalil Mack, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey gave the utmost praise for QB Bo Nix after a massive divisional win over the Chiefs in Week 11.

“He’s the leader of this football team and we should all take something from what he did today, because we don’t win that game without him,” McGlinchey said, via the team’s website.

Broncos HC Sean Payton ahead of Week 11: “We’ve had a good week. These guys are focused. They certainly understand the significance of this game.” (Stevens)

Payton on the team's personality: "We've got the right grit, the mental toughness to win and be successful." (Klis)

Chargers

Chargers OLB Khalil Mack after their 35-6 loss to Jacksonville in Week 11:“I’m pissed off… I don’t got no panic in me man. I ain’t got no B-I-T-C-H in my blood. So yeah, just got to rally the troops and look at this shit and stamp it and own it and just get ready for the next one.” ( Kris Rhim

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said that the team’s lack of consistency starts with him, as the team’s record now stands at 5-5.

“I think we’re really talented,” Mahomes said in his postgame press conference. “We’ve got a lot of great players, but it’s about being more consistent. I think it starts with me. There’s times where I’m firing and we’re moving the ball down the field at ease. But there’s times where we go in spurts where I miss a throw like I did or a protection call or whatever that is. It’s about being more consistent, that’s what this league is. We haven’t been consistent enough to win games. It starts with me.”