NFC Notes: Kingsley Enagbare, Kerby Joseph, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears DC Eric Washington notably spent 2018-2019 as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator during the same time as WR D.J. Moore‘s first two years in the league. Washington praised Moore’s ability as a ballcarrier.

“He turns into a running back once he possesses the football,” Washington said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s site. “He’s very dangerous once he gets the ball in his hands. You have to do a great job of not letting him catch the ball and then just doing a good job being really efficient as far as your tackling is concerned.”

Washington thinks their strong defense will help develop rookie QB Caleb Williams.

“We like to think that that will be a byproduct of his growth and development,” Washington said. “Just having to go against some of the exceptional, seasoned players that we have on the line of scrimmage and in our back seven. We all have a vested interest in wanting to see that young man grow and become battle tested and be ready on Day 1. We’re going to give him everything that we have every day.”

Washington wants fifth-round DE Austin Booker to do better at processing plays as they happen.

“The assignment piece right now for him is big because if he’s thinking or processing, that’s not helping us,” Washington said. “So as we continue to install this package, I want to see him process the call very, very quickly, get lined up and then explode when the ball is snapped.”

Lions

When asked about the Lions hitting the next level in 2024, S Kerby Joseph responded they need to clean up the “little things” and come together as a team.

“Like coach (Dan Campbell) said, it takes a little bit more,” Joseph, via NFL.com. “You just got to keep on going. You can never stop because once you stop it’s over. The fact that we got that far, it shows that we can do this, but we just got to put the little things together and come together as a whole team.”

Joseph wants to record interceptions against every quarterback in the league and recalled nabbing three picks against Aaron Rodgers when he was with the Packers during his rookie season in 2022.

“Everybody on the hit list,” Joseph said. “Every quarterback I go against. ‘Cause it’s amazing to catch an interception in the NFL. It’s just big. It’s a big moment. Going against Aaron Rodgers, catching interceptions against him, that’s just big. I just want them all.”

Joseph underwent hip surgery this offseason but said he is fully recovered after playing through the injury last season.

“Oh, for sure. That hip ain’t nothing,” Joseph said. “Last year, I played through the injury. It was there, but I feel 10 times better now, so I just can’t wait to get out there with the guys.”

Packers

Packers DE Rashan Gary is glad to see DE Kingsley Enagbare in Green Bay’s offseason program after he sustained a torn ACL in the NFC Wildcard game.

“Coming back, I’d seen him walking around and jumping around, and I’m like, ‘What?'” Gary said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s site. “We heard the same thing that we heard last year and I’m like, ‘Man, God is good.'”

Enagbare said he’s received full medical clearance from their training staff.

“It was great news. I’m on my 10 (toes) walking,” Enagbare said. “I guess they reviewed it and saw it was OK.”

As for new DC Jeff Hafley‘s system, Enagbare will be lining up in multiple spots and thinks its how they all “essentially want to play.”

“It’s very simple. Really nothing to think about – see-ball, get-ball type of thing,” Enagbare said. “It’s pretty much how we all essentially want to play… Just look forward and make a play.”