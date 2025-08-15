NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht explained their process in evaluating prospects, saying they remove players from their draft board who have character concerns and don’t have a love for the game.

“It’s really not that hard,” Licht said, via Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “We put the players that are worthy of being drafted on the draft board like every team does, but then we just kind of take the a–holes and the douchebags off, and the guys that don’t love football and guys that have proven they don’t like it, that are difficult to deal with, and we just kind of mitigate our risk. We’re taking great players that are great humans.”

Licht added that players who don’t listen to coaching or do the “little things” often struggle to succeed in the NFL.

“The high draft picks who don’t make it are the ones who don’t work hard,” Licht said. “They don’t listen to coaching. And they don’t do the little things they are supposed to do.”

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. said WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder) “should be back Week 1,” but isn’t completely certain, per Josh Kendall.

said WR (shoulder) “should be back Week 1,” but isn’t completely certain, per Josh Kendall. Falcons HC Raheem Morris said veteran QB Kirk Cousins ‘ ability to play outside of the pocket has “dramatically improved” from last year: “Obviously, has the ability to come out of the pocket a little better than this time last year. That has dramatically improved. I really love where he’s at… I don’t blame him for wanting to go somewhere else to start.” (Kendall)

said veteran QB ‘ ability to play outside of the pocket has “dramatically improved” from last year: “Obviously, has the ability to come out of the pocket a little better than this time last year. That has dramatically improved. I really love where he’s at… I don’t blame him for wanting to go somewhere else to start.” (Kendall) Falcons DL Ta’Quon Graham said he suffered a calf injury in practice and considers himself “probably week-to-week,” per Tori McElheney.

said he suffered a calf injury in practice and considers himself “probably week-to-week,” per Tori McElheney. McElheney notes that undrafted CB Cobee Bryant suffered a hamstring injury and is also week-to-week.

Panthers OC Brad Idzik said Carolina’s receiver room is flush with talent and there’s not much of a drop off from starters to backups.

“Oh, it’s really deep,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “I just applaud the competition, their approach. Been a part of a lot of rooms that have diverse skill sets. But this group, top to bottom, we say, ‘Hey, we want you to conceptually learn so we plug you and play in different spots.’ All those guys are playing in different spots, they’re all challenging each other and pushing each other. You don’t feel like there’s a huge drop-off when you go from one group to the next.”

Idzik complemented WR Hunter Renfrow and said he has an uncanny ability to create separation and get open.

“He just gets open. He just knows how to get open,” Idzik said of Renfrow with a wide smile. “You might have bad leverage, he knows how to steal leverage. He’s got freaky lateral quickness. When he opens up, he’s like—big strides, powerful first four steps, which simulates, ‘I’m going full-tilt vertical.’“