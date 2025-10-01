NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Chris Godwin, Bijan Robinson, Buccaneers, Falcons

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin returned in Week 4 after recovering from a dislocated ankle that required two surgeries. Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles is glad to have the veteran receiver back in their lineup and thinks he’ll continue improving after recording three receptions for 26 yards against the Eagles.

“Just having him out there, seeing No. 14 out there is unbelievable,” Bowles said, via JoeBucsFan. “I mean the things he did to get back, the work he’s put in, the person he is, the toughness that he shows and how smart he is as a player and makes us 10 times better — you can’t wait till he gets his feet underneath him and he really starts helping us because he is gonna be a terror.”

Bowles expects even more productivity out of Godwin in Week 5.

“The more he plays, the better you’re gonna see him look, and we expect to see a whole different Chris next week,” Bowles said.

Adam Schefter reports that the Buccaneers do not fear RB Bucky Irving ’ s foot sprain is a long-term injury and considers it a week-to-week injury.

Buccaneers RB coach Skip Peete was transported to a Tampa hospital after a medical episode at today's practice. He is currently alert and awake and in stable condition. (Greg Auman)

The Falcons beat the Commanders 34–27 in Week 4 to improve their record to 2-2. Atlanta RB Bijan Robinson said there were several open meetings between the offensive coaching staff and the players throughout the week following their 30-0 shutout loss to the Panthers.

“We all came together as an offense and told each other we can’t put this on film anymore,” Robinson said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “We had to understand everything we do represents us as individuals, this team, for me, God. We understood if we do what we are supposed to, and the right way, then take everything one day at a time, one play at a time, it will be all right.”

Robinson mentioned that their mistakes were glaring during film study.

“It was bad,” Robinson said. “You never want to lose by 30. You never want to get shut out.”

Falcons OC Zac Robinson notably moved down to the sidelines in Week 4, which Bijan Robinson described as a difference-maker for their offense.

“You plan for that and learn as a play-caller what you like and how to see the game,” Robinson said. “He saw it in a clearer way and fed on the energy. He enjoyed being there to see the whole game and the communication. It all just worked out.”

When asked if a quarterback will be traded ahead of the deadline, ESPN’s Dan Graziano names Falcons QB Kirk Cousins as someone to potentially keep an eye on.

as someone to potentially keep an eye on. However, Graziano writes that Atlanta still isn’t desperate to send him away, and his price is still relatively high.

In the end, Graziano points out that the Falcons still value Cousins as a backup if something goes wrong with Michael Penix Jr.