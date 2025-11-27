NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Dave Canales, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers OLB Haason Reddick returned to practice four weeks after a sprained ankle. (Auman)

Bucs G Ben Bredeson is also back at practice after nursing a hamstring injury. (Auman)

With QB Baker Mayfield unsure if he will play, veteran Teddy Bridgewater will take most of the first-team reps in practice. (Auman)

Mayfield said his shoulder injury is "very different" from the one he had in Cleveland in 2021 and has more pain, yet less damage to the shoulder itself. (Auman)

Mayfield on potentially sitting out this week: “Every game in my eyes, is a must win playoff scenario, but understanding that, you know, if I sit one game out and that provides me to be healthier for down the stretch. And that’s, that’s how I’m gonna look at it. And I have to, I have to be smart with that understanding that, you know, our sights are still set on the playoffs, but to get there, we have to win these games, especially the NFC matchups, and so gotta, gotta look at it that way. And it’s kind of a double-edged sword, but we’ll see how it goes.” (Stroud)

Falcons

Falcons OC Zac Robinson praised QB Kirk Cousins‘ performance and also commented on a costly interception that was returned for a touchdown.

“I thought Kirk did well,” Robinson said, via Falcons Wire. “Obviously it was a little different look from some different things. I thought he did a great job. Obviously the pick was unfortunate, but ball just popped up in the air. It’s football. Sometimes those things bounce their way.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales admitted that he didn’t have enough running plays in his game plan in the loss to the 49ers, in which RB Rico Dowdle only had five touches.

“Offensively, just could not get our rhythm going,” Canales told Joe Person of The Athletic. “And really, it just started off with the run game. I have to make sure that comes alive. That’s a part of who we are. It’s a part of what we believe in. We have two great backs that contribute to this team. The offensive line was blocking well, and that was a missed opportunity by me. And I’ll do better in that regard.”

Panthers CB Corey Thornton suffered a season-ending fractured tibia and CB Jaycee Horn is day-to-day in the concussion protocol. (David Newton)

Veteran S Tre'von Moehrig is also dealing with an ankle injury and is currently day-to-day, per Canales. (Person)