NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Jalen Coker, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said that QB Kirk Cousins has had a strong camp, and he’s impressed with the way that he’s handled a turbulent offseason.

“He’s been really good,” Morris said, via PFT. “You’re talking about going through progressions and actually throwing the ball wherever you need to throw it. Obviously, he has the ability to come out of the pocket a little bit better than this time last year, coming off a significant injury. That’s dramatically improved, like it improved throughout the season. … But, I really love where he’s at from a communication standpoint with Mike [Penix], from his coaches. I really love where he’s at from a communication standpoint with us, and it’s one of the things that you just can’t give him enough credit for. I knew, obviously, the swirling winds of the bad human of every person that comes out, he’s not that and those are the things that I was really confident in when I knew he can be here and be doing everything he needs to get done. Again, I don’t blame him for wanting to go somewhere else and try to start. It is what it is, that’s not his fault. I think it’s about the explanation of us being absolutely upfront and personal with him, and we’ve got the best results from him.”

Morris said that he doesn’t believe it’s necessary for Cousins to participate in preseason games.

“Kirk Cousins’ problem last year, when we had to make the change, was turnovers. All things that I can evaluate within the steady confines of what we’re doing right now,” Morris said. “So, if we feel like we want to get him out there, just to get him some work, and I’m going to definitely compromise with a guy that’s been playing the league for that long. That’s a guy that’s been playing the league for a lot of time. He knows the amount of work he requires. He knows exactly what he needs to be ready. And I’m definitely going to communicate with him, different than with Michael Penix, different than with anybody else on the football team when you’re talking about that kind of a vet. There are only a few other guys kind of like that, we’re talking about David [Onyemata]. We’re talking about Bradley Pinion. You’re talking about Aaron Rodgers. You’re talking about guys with significant experience that I can have that grown-man conversation with, and Kirk definitely fits that bill.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Jalen Coker had two receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown in Carolina’s 30-10 preseason loss to the Browns. When asked if Coker is on the roster bubble, Carolina HC Dave Canales responded that Coker will “be on the field playing” if he can continue showing signs of progress.

“Hopefully, up to now, we’re gonna play the best guys, and the guys that we can count on, the guys that make plays, the guys that make the catch,” Canales said, via PanthersWire. “And Jalen, he’s open in space. He plays strong to the ball. He had two really amazing plays and a go-ball where he went up over [JaTravis] Broughton and kinda took it off of his shoulder, finished on his feet and ran the ball into the end zone. He keeps showing us like that, he’s gonna be on the field playing. There’s no doubt about it.”

Panthers WR Xavier Legette has also been impressed by Coker.

“He been doin’ them things that he’s been doin,” Legette said. “He’s steppin’ up. He been doin’ that. He’s a very good player.”

Saints

Ian Rapoport reports Saints G Trevor Penning is expected to miss a few weeks with a foot injury, but it is not considered a long-term issue.

is expected to miss a few weeks with a foot injury, but it is not considered a long-term issue. Nick Underhill reports Penning is dealing with turf toe, which typically takes 4-6 weeks to recover from.

Saints HC Kellen Moore said TEs Foster Moreau (knee) and Taysom Hill (knee) continue their rehab process, and they are “not ready to get on the field any time soon,” per Jeff Nowak.

said TEs (knee) and (knee) continue their rehab process, and they are “not ready to get on the field any time soon,” per Jeff Nowak. Saints WR Bub Means suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers and is expected to miss time, per Underhill. He was later placed on season-ending injured reserve.