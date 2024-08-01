NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr, Jalen McMillan, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

During an appearance on NFL Network, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield said he thinks third-round WR Jalen McMillan is “back to true form as a stud.”

“He’s a guy that runs so smooth,” Mayfield said. “He does some things at the top of his routes — he’s so friendly to the ball — that veterans do.”

Falcons

The Falcons drew quite a bit of criticism for their decision to select QB Michael Penix Jr at No. 8 overall a few months after signing Kirk Cousins in free agency.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank explained that they didn’t want to be without a franchise quarterback.

“We have seen that movie where we didn’t have a franchise quarterback, and we didn’t want to repeat that again,” Blank said, via The Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “I certainly didn’t.”

A league source tells Kendall Cousins was “stunned” when the Falcons made Penix their first-round pick. However, Blank says Cousins they made it clear that would select a quarterback at some point.

“We made it clear to Kirk that we probably were going to draft a quarterback in this draft, and it turned out that Michael Penix, who our coaching staff and personnel department graded extraordinarily high, they viewed him as a tremendous player, (was there),” Blank said.

“I think (Cousins) was surprised as many people were and frankly we were (that Penix was available at No. 8). Our plan was not to pick a quarterback at No. 8, but the grades our coaching staff had on Penix and him being available at No. 8 it turned out that that’s what happened.”

Blank referred to themselves as “very independent thinkers” when it comes to building the roster.

“Thank heavens we don’t always listen to the league,” Blank said. “And thank heavens we don’t always listen to the media. And thank heavens we don’t always do what everyone else thinks we ought to be doing. We are actually very independent thinkers.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales addressed RB Rashaad Penny and his surprising decision to retire: “Rashaad Penny has decided to retire. … He felt like he wasn’t himself … And I wish Rashaad the best.” (Mike Kaye)