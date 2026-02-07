NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix, Matt Ryan, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons QB Michael Penix wrote the following post on Instagram, saying he’s driven going into the second year as Atlanta’s full-time starter.

“As a man, you carry a lot of “pressure” each and every day. Pressure to provide for your family, pressure to succeed in everything you do in life, pressure of letting everybody around you down. But one thing I never did and never will do is fold in the face of it. Everything I’ve been through to this point made me into who I am today and I wouldn’t change a thing! I come from the mud literally, I [didn’t] get this far by mistake, I never had no handouts, my road to success was never easy and I’m still just scratching the surface. All the pain, uncertainties, not knowing what will come next, never stop me from pursuing my dreams.

I know that what God has planned for me NO man can take that away. I never needed no sympathy, I wear my heart on my sleeves proud! How can you ever be mad at me when all ever try to do is feed my family, how can you tell me I can’t do something and you don’t know what it took for me to get here? I’m a walking testimony, not too many people can say they’ve been through what I’ve been through and still have the determination to keep going. Some people might think I’m crazy or say they would’ve quit a long time ago, but that will never be me, that ain’t how I was raised. I’m forever going to stand 10 toes and show why my God is Almighty and will never put me in a situation that I can’t get through. Wherever you at right now in my story, STAY THERE! I never needed motivation or a pat on the back! All I ever needed was an opportunity and as long as I got breath I got that! The turtle race continues…. Year 2.” (FalconsWire)

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins talked about his future: “I would love to keep playing. I feel rejuvenated after playing last season. I’m excited to see where it can go from here.” (Jeremy Bergman)

Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan laid out his vision for the team’s offense, which leans on a strong running game and play action to help take pressure off of QB Michael Penix Jr.

“From the quarterback’s perspective, I always valued the run game and the ability to run the football and some of the pressure that takes off of a young quarterback,” Ryan said, via The Athletic. “I think back to my experience as we talk about Michael Penix and some of my early days as a younger player, the ability to hand the ball off to a guy like Turner, have a really solid, physical offensive line, and then use the play-action pass off of that.”

The commitment to the running game is a big reason why Ryan helped bring HC Kevin Stefanski to Atlanta.

“I do believe in running the football, and that’s something that Matt and I know is valuable in this league,” Stefanski added. “At the end of the day, we want to play a physical brand of football.”

Falcons OC Tommy Rees will enter his first season as a play-caller. Stefanski said that the two share a similar vision and are on the same page together.

“He’s young, but I don’t know if you always measure experience just in years,” Stefanski said of Rees. “I think he has had unbelievable experiences in his young career. He’s somebody that I trust. We see the game similarly, but we also push each other because we’re different.”

When asked about possible swings that the Panthers could take in free agency, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer names Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd, Eagles LB Nakobe Dean , Chiefs LB Leo Chenal , Packers LB Quay Walker, and Browns LB Devin Bush.

As for bringing in a playmaking receiver, Kaye points out that Carolina's front office seemingly loves to draft the position and that it makes most sense to develop a player through the draft rather than signing a costly free agent.

Kaye writes that Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson would be the most logical free agent option. If Robinson is out of their price range, Kaye thinks one-year fliers on Packers’ Romeo Doubs or the Vikings’ Jalen Nailor make sense.

would be the most logical free agent option. If Robinson is out of their price range, Kaye thinks one-year fliers on Packers’ or the Vikings’ make sense. Kaye believes the Panthers must figure out the tackle and center spots, given OT Ickey Ekwonu is recovering from patellar tendon surgery, and C Cade Mays is entering the open market.

is recovering from patellar tendon surgery, and C is entering the open market. Kaye also writes that Carolina must upgrade both inside and outside linebacker spots, while they are also likely to make an upgrade in the safety role.

In the end, Kaye expects them to add a receiver, while tight end depth also feels like a need.

Maryland S Jalen Huskey is one player Kaye was impressed with at the Shrine Bowl because of his versatility and playmaking ability.

is one player Kaye was impressed with at the Shrine Bowl because of his versatility and playmaking ability. Bengals’ impending free agent DE Joseph Ossai is a sleeper candidate Kaye is keeping an eye on, given he won’t be extra costly.