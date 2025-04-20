NFC Notes: Klint Kubiak, Monti Ossenfort, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows tracked and confirmed official 30 visits for the 49ers. New names include Virginia Tech DT Aeneas Peebles , Texas OT Kelvin Banks , Minnesota OL Aireontae Ersery , Oregon OT Josh Conerly , N.C. State OT Anthony Belton , Central Arkansas DE David Walker , SMU DL Elijah Roberts , UCLA LB Kain Medrano, and USC OL Jonah Monheim .

Cardinals

The Cardinals still have several free agents to address, including LB Kyzir White and G Will Hernandez. Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said they haven’t ruled out the possibility of re-signing anyone just yet.

“We haven’t closed the door on anybody,” Ossenfort said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site.

Ossenfort thinks they are in a position to take the best player available in the 2025 NFL Draft instead of forcing any picks.

“I feel like we’re in a spot that, come the end of April and the draft, it really opens us up to be able to take the best player,” Ossenfort said. “There isn’t one spot where we are like, we have to have that at 16, because we have to have someone immediately go in there. That’s always a good feeling when you don’t have to force a pick. Sure, there are always positions where you are like, ‘Hey, we are a little deeper here.’ When the perceived need for a player matches what is available at your pick, that’s a slam dunk. But we’re in a good spot. There isn’t something we have to force.”

Seahawks

After hiring OC Klint Kubiak from the Saints, Seattle GM John Schneider feels they have a player for every role in his offense, thanks to the additions of Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“You can really look at their offense last year in New Orleans and kind of picture it now, especially with MVS being here,” Schneider said via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “We thought it was going to be DK, but here we are, so now MVS is the take-the-top-off guy, JSN can take the top off and then Cooper gives us a deceptively fast dude working the middle of the field, setting people up. Those two guys working with each other are going to be really hard to defend with the tight splits and everything.”