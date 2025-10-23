NFC Notes: Kyle Jusczyk, Michael Penix Jr., 49ers, Falcons, Saints

49ers

Despite losing so many key contributors to injury at different points already this season, the 49ers stand at 5-2 with a perfect 3-0 divisional record. San Francisco FB Kyle Juszczyk has been blown away by the younger players’ ability to step in without live game time and make the same impact as the veterans.

“I wish I knew the definite answer,” Juszczyk said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “It’s hard. You look at it on paper, it doesn’t add up. You lose that many guys, you should not be 5–2 or have the division record we do [3–0]. I give credit to the culture that the guys we’ve lost have built. The younger guys know there’s a certain standard to the way we do things and how we play. So when it’s their opportunity, they’re not surprised. They’ve experienced it… They’ve felt it on the practice field.”

Falcons

Falcons LB Divine Deablo is missing time after suffering a fractured forearm. Atlanta DC Jeff Ulbrich said they will use defensive backs and linebackers at different times in his place: “He’s very unique because from an athletic profile standpoint, he’s very DBish. From a size standpoint, he’s very linebackerish, so we’re going to replace him with some DBs at times and some linebackers at times.” (Josh Kendall)

is missing time after suffering a fractured forearm. Atlanta DC said they will use defensive backs and linebackers at different times in his place: “He’s very unique because from an athletic profile standpoint, he’s very DBish. From a size standpoint, he’s very linebackerish, so we’re going to replace him with some DBs at times and some linebackers at times.” (Josh Kendall) Atlanta released WR Ray-Ray McCloud after he was a healthy scratch for two straight games. Falcons HC Raheem Morris said his cut was best for the team: “Just got to do what’s best for the team each and every week. … Wish Ray-Ray nothing but the best.” (Terrin Waack)

after he was a healthy scratch for two straight games. Falcons HC said his cut was best for the team: “Just got to do what’s best for the team each and every week. … Wish Ray-Ray nothing but the best.” (Terrin Waack) Falcons QB Michael Penix is dealing with a bone bruise in his foot. Morris said they still feel “really good about him,” but his availability for Week 8 will be based on his mobility: “I still feel really good about him. It’s going to be based on movement. The organization will not put him in harm’s way.” (Kendall)

is dealing with a bone bruise in his foot. Morris said they still feel “really good about him,” but his availability for Week 8 will be based on his mobility: “I still feel really good about him. It’s going to be based on movement. The organization will not put him in harm’s way.” (Kendall) Penix expects to play Sunday: “That’s the plan. Heck, yeah.” (Josh Kendall)

Saints

Saints OL Luke Fortner will start at center in place of C Erik McCoy . (Nick Underhill)

will start at center in place of C . (Nick Underhill) Saints WR Chris Olave missed practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury he suffered on Sunday. (Underhill)