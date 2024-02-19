NFC Notes: Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, Jameis Winston, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Falcons

Falcons’ new OC Zac Robinson said they are evaluating all options at quarterback including Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder.

“Whether it’s a pocket guy, whether it’s a guy that can move around a little bit, we’re just looking for the best guy that we can do,” Robinson said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “Certainly know the guys that are here, we’re evaluating everybody, so Taylor [Heinicke] and Desmond [Ridder], we’re looking at those guys. All options are on the table.”

Robinson knows they have versatile options in TE Kyle Pitts and RB Bijan Robinson, and plans to “move them all over” in his system.

“Certainly, I think Kyle’s a tight end and Bijan’s a back and those guys are going to get their touches how they are going to get their touches, and so that’s part of the process we’re putting together right now,” Robinson said. “Shoot, they’re versatile, but those guys can play just tight end; those guys can play just back. We’ll have formation versatility to move them all over and certainly try to get the most out of what they do, but those guys are very special players, and just excited to get going with them.”

Per Over the Cap, Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson‘s contract was voided on Monday, February 19th.

Saints

During an interview with WDSU meteorologist Margaret Orr, Saints’ impending free agent QB Jameis Winston said he would like to continue his career in New Orleans.

“I would love to stay in NOLA forever. But whatever the Lord has planned for me, I’m going to go and do my best, wherever that is. Hopefully, it’s here, because I love this, I love the energy, and I love this city,” Winston said.