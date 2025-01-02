NFC Notes: Kyle Shanahan, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers owner Jed York recently expressed confidence in HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch, saying both are not at risk of being fired this offseason. Shanahan commented that he has a strong relationship with York and speculation about his job security hasn’t impacted their locker room.

“I’ve got a good relationship with Jed, and we speak almost every day, so hearing stuff in the media doesn’t really change much for me,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone. “It’s more what I have between him and myself.”

Shanahan added he’s always had a consistent relationship with York despite this season’s struggles.

“Yeah, definitely. No, Jed is very easy to talk to. We’ve known each other here for, now eight years, and we feel very fortunate for how he is through the good and the bad. And the communication really never changes, regardless of what’s going on.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay thinks WR Puka Nacua has improved in the second year of his career by showing consistency and accountability.

“I think so. I think there’s been a consistency. I think there’s an ability to understand and impact the game,” McVay said, via the team’s YouTube. “He was tremendous last year and I think he was learning and growing. One of the things I love about him is the accountability that he always takes. I think he’s caught the ball consistently well. He’s had a lot of different targets. I think he’s made some of these incredible catches. … I think the body of work, the resume, the consistency, the understanding of how to take my game to another level. And then the attention he gets than what he got in his rookie year, and for him to still be able to produce the way that he did, to have the rapport he’s had with Matthew. It’s been special, and I definitely think he’s gotten better in Year 2. And I don’t think the stats is the best way to measure it. it’s what does the product look like snap in and snap out. What’s being asked of him? He’s been a stud.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf said they are approaching Week 18 with a mindset of getting HC Mike Macdonald his 10th win: “One more chance for this team to put a finished product on the field, try to get coach Macdonald to 10 wins.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

said they are approaching Week 18 with a mindset of getting HC his 10th win: “One more chance for this team to put a finished product on the field, try to get coach Macdonald to 10 wins.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Seahawks’ impending free agent LB Ernest Jones IV said he would love to be back in Seattle next season: “I love it here, I would love to be here.” (John Boyle)

said he would love to be back in Seattle next season: “I love it here, I would love to be here.” (John Boyle) Macdonald said they don’t plan on playing QB Sam Howell in Week 18, via Dugar.