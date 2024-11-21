NFC Notes: Kyle Shanahan, Ernest Jones, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

There’s been some commentary about whether the 49ers’ 5-5 record is related to having a “Super Bowl hangover.” 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said their last two games against the Seahawks and Buccaneers have been similar, pointing out how San Francisco went behind by double digits and are lacking a “killer instinct” at this time.

“I don’t think there is an answer about a journey or Super Bowl hangover,” Shanahan said, via NinersWire. “I think it’s about what’s happening in that exact game. The week before was almost the same game. I think we went down 13 to 10 or something in the third. I think they came back and tied it up and we went down and won it on the last play. So, I don’t think that means we had a killer instinct in that game and not in this game. They took a lead 13 to 10 in the fourth quarter. We went on a 14-play drive and scored a touchdown and overcame a bunch of negative stuff on that drive and still took a 17 to 13 lead. Our defense held them on a fourth-and-one, I think with three and a half minutes to go. So I saw the killer instinct on both of those drives. And then we got to run out the clock on offense and we run three plays, get it down there in second-and-11. We missed a throw and catch, which I think would’ve got us in the red zone and allowed us to run out more clock, possibly the clock, but we didn’t make it and then they got us on the last drive.

“So we’ve got to play better on those two last drives. And it usually comes down to that in football. If you don’t want it to come down to that before that you’ve got to play pretty flawlessly to get up a couple scores before the end. But that’s why most games in this league do come down to the end and we got that done versus Tampa, but we didn’t get it done this week.”

Regarding Cardinals RT Jonah Williams being designated to return from injured reserve, HC Jonathan Gannon said they plan on taking things “one day at a time with him,” per Josh Weinfuss.

As for whether there is any pause over reinserting Williams into the starting lineup, Gannon responded they are weighing all options: "We kind of weigh all the variables and then decide what we think is best for the team for that game."

Williams remains confident in the players currently available for their offensive line: “The good thing is, I think that a lot of different guys have played different spots, and they’ve played with each other quite a bit now. So, we’re just going to make sure the communication is on point, the operations on point, and we keep playing at a high level. Offensive line is playing extremely well.”

Cardinals cornerback Kei’Trel Clark was fined $5,373 for Unnecessary Roughness (blindside block).

was fined $5,373 for Unnecessary Roughness (blindside block). The Cardinals worked out four offensive players including WR Jaelen Gill, WR Tre’Shaun Harrison, WR Matt Landers, and TE Rod Williams this week, per Aaron Wilson.

Seahawks LB Ernest Jones was traded last month and stepped in as a starter for his first three games. Jones praised their defensive talent and believes they can make a significant run.

“This defense, I look to my left, I see T-Knight, I look behind me and I see Spoon, I see those safeties, and I look in front and I see those dogs, man, we can go out there and play with anybody,” Jones said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “We come out there and show what we are and play physically, be disciplined in the moments that we need to be, which really, at all moments, I think we can be something special.”

Seattle HC Mike Macdonald wants to keep Jones around long-term. This season is the last of his deal: “He’s definitely one of our type of guys so we’re excited to have him. Hopefully he’s here for a while.” (Bob Condotta)