NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Per Matt Maiocco, 49ers CB Charvarius Ward’s game status for Monday night has been downgraded to out due to a personal matter, with HC Kyle Shanahan mentioning that it is due to something good happening.

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray felt like the team was going to secure the victory in the fourth quarter, but noted he wasn’t feeling as down as usual after the loss: “I mean, it felt like for sure we were going to win that game. I can think of a couple of games I played where we drove all the way down and felt like we were for sure going to win the game, dating back to probably Green Bay in 2021. Like that feeling of we drove down the field, there’s nothing that the defense really could do with us. We kind of have it our way and just at the end, it was kind of a shitty turn of events. That’s just kind of what it comes down to right there. Just, unlucky. Unlucky.” (Josh Weinfuss)

felt like the team was going to secure the victory in the fourth quarter, but noted he wasn’t feeling as down as usual after the loss: “I mean, it felt like for sure we were going to win that game. I can think of a couple of games I played where we drove all the way down and felt like we were for sure going to win the game, dating back to probably Green Bay in 2021. Like that feeling of we drove down the field, there’s nothing that the defense really could do with us. We kind of have it our way and just at the end, it was kind of a shitty turn of events. That’s just kind of what it comes down to right there. Just, unlucky. Unlucky.” (Josh Weinfuss) Murray on the future of the team: “I’m going to choose to be positive about it and, look, I see a light at the end of the tunnel. I think we’re a couple of plays away. A couple of plays away from being a 10-win team or right where we want to be. Like I said, going to the playoffs or winning the division, and again, I don’t think anybody thought we’d be in this position, not that that matters, but I agree with what J.G.’s saying, what he’s preaching. I’m excited.” (Weinfuss)

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford isn’t concerned with the team winning the division even after their victory over the Cardinals. He did add that he is proud of the resilience that the team has shown so far this season.

“But sitting here doing this at 1-4 to where we are right now, I sure am proud of this group,” Stafford said, via Pro Football Talk. “Got a lot more football to play and a lot more to earn. But we’ve earned the opportunity to be where we are. And whatever that is, that is at the end of the weekend. But I’m proud of this group and the way we’ve battled back. A lot of people doubting us, a lot of people writing us off at 1-4, and being able to sit here with our record is what it is right now, I feel proud of this group.”