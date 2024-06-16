NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Blake Corum, Cardinals, Giants, Rams

Cardinals

When asked about lining up under center more often, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray pointed out he is familiar with taking snaps at the line.

“It’s funny you say that because the first couple of years, I asked to do a little bit more of it because I feel like we had tendencies, and obviously with the former regime, it was a lot of shotgun, quote-on-quote Air Raid, stuff like that,” Murray said, via CardsWire. “Teams could kind of go off tendencies. When you go under center, you got to respect the run, you got to respect the outside zone, you got to respect the play-action. You can’t see the ball at certain times.”

Murray called OC Drew Petzing a “genius” and mentioned how they want to have a “versatile” offense with a successful rushing and passing attack.

“This is a new age of game and everybody’s throwing it around, but to be able to do both and be as versatile as possible is what I’d like to be and I think what Drew and everybody else wants to be. Not be predictable. And they do a great job of that, scouting ourselves and understanding … (chuckles) I feel like Drew’s a genius. He’s a really smart dude.”

Giants

Giants OLB Brian Burns said the presence of OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux will force opposing offenses to decide who they will shut down off the edge.

“I’m excited for it because I know [defenses] have to really key in on him,” Burns said, via PFT. “Also having [Thibodeaux] opposite of me, they are pretty much going to have to pick their poison on who they want to key or slide to. It’s going to free us up a lot in separate situations.”

Rams

When appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Rams’ third-round RB Blake Corum said he expects to be used as a ball carrier, pass protector, and pass-catcher.

“I think they’re just going to use me a little differently than Michigan did,” Corum said. “I was more so a bell cow for Michigan where I was running the ball 20-plus times a game. didn’t really catch the ball much. But obviously, you see how they use Kyren, who’s a great running back. So I think they’re going to use me like a regular three-down running back – a guy that can catch, pass pro and run the ball. Something Coach Ron (Gould) tells us is ‘No block, no rock.’ So we take blocking here seriously. They want a guy that can do it all and I can do that for them.”

Corum wanted to prove to scouts that he could be a three-down running back and a capable receiver.

“I think whatever they ask me to do, I’m capable of doing,” Corum said. “Going into the draft, something I wanted to prove to scouts and coaches that were watching was I’m a three-down back. I can catch the ball. Even though I didn’t really catch the ball at Michigan besides the Rose Bowl. But I caught the ball my sophomore year. I wanted to show them I could do that. I think the coaches saw that. I definitely will be catching the ball. I think they’re going to use me as a three-down back, someone who can do it all. For me, I’m just going to do whatever they ask me to do because I know I’m capable of doing everything.”