NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said on his podcast, the Coach McVay Show, that he’s been “really impressed” with Baker Mayfield and the quarterback is changing the negative perception about him.

“Been huge. He’s left a huge impression and I think all of his teammates would echo that same sentiment,” McVay said. “Been really impressed with him. I don’t think you can minimize how quickly he’s come in, endeared himself to his teammates, gotten familiar with some of the vernacular, the verbiage, and then you’re going out and playing NFL-caliber football games. Want to be able to finish out on a high note but he’s done a great job and if this hasn’t elevated people’s opinions and thoughts of him, I’m not sure what he could’ve done to change whatever the perception is. I just know I think very highly of him and I’ve loved working with him.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll told reporters that he’s still holding out hope that WR Tyler Lockett will be able to play in the regular season finale against the Rams.

“He’s better today,” Carroll said, via SeahawksWire.com. “The report is that his leg feels a little better today, he got banged. It’s not a serious injury, but it bothered him immediately afterwards. He recovered enough to get back in and I went up to him and said, ‘We’re going to win this game, we have a big game coming up, and you’re out for now.’ He was chomping to get back in.”