NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray held an impromptu press conference on Thursday to address the fallout regarding the news that there’s a clause in his new contract that requires him to study at least four hours a week.

“To think that I can accomplish everything that I’ve accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take this serious, it’s almost…it’s disrespectful and it’s almost a joke,” Murray said, via TheAthletic.

“I’m flattered. I’m honestly flattered that y’all think that, at my size, I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it serious.”

Murray pointed to his accomplishments on the field since entering the NFL.

“I’m not 6-foot-7, 230. I don’t throw the ball 85 yards,” he said. “I’m already behind the 8-ball and I can’t afford to take any shortcuts, no pun intended.

“Those things, you can’t accomplish if you don’t take the game serious — if you don’t prepare the right way.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell specifically wanted the clause included in Murray’s contract and the quarterback knew it was included in the deal when he signed.

“Clearly the Arizona Cardinals, specifically Michael Bidwill believed that this was something that should be in the contract,” Rapoport said. “From my understanding, the thinking from Bidwill and the Arizona Cardinals organization was this: We are committing to Kyler Murray at a place where we maybe feel a little uncomfortable going just money-wise. I’m not saying they felt uncomfortable giving him the money, just literally anyone $46 million-plus per year. They wanted some assurances that he’s going to continue to work, continue to perform at the level that is necessary, and the kind of level that deserves that contract. That is why this clause was in there. Kyler Murray knew it before he signed it.”

Murray declined to answer questions about how he felt toward the team regarding the study clause. (Jonathan Jones)

Rams

Rams OLB Leonard Floyd says he isn’t worried about the loss of Von Miller, who agreed to a big-money deal with the Bills this offseason, despite interest from Los Angeles. He pointed to lesser-known names like Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis who will have a chance to change that.

“My guys are hungry,” Floyd said, via Pro Football Talk. “We looked at it as Von came in and did his thing. Now he’s gone and now it’s their turn to do their thing. We never looked at it as we lost Von. Nah, nah, nah. We hungry. We going to show that this year too.”

“The feeling is you get to relieve a lot of stress. Built up energy that you’ve been building all offseason, you get to unleash it on somebody else. I’m looking forward to it.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf was present for training camp, but HC Pete Carroll noted Metcalf isn’t practicing due to ongoing contract discussions. Metcalf had foot surgery in January and passed his physical. (Brady Henderson)

was present for training camp, but HC noted Metcalf isn’t practicing due to ongoing contract discussions. Metcalf had foot surgery in January and passed his physical. (Brady Henderson) Carroll said the team is continuing to work on an extension with Metcalf: “There’s a lot of work being done right now.” (Henderson)

Carroll is excited about the addition of second-round RB Kenneth Walker and said he wants RB Rashaad Penny to focus on taking things a day at a time: “I just want to see him get through one day at a time. Long haul thinking, we’re fired up about Ken being here too now. It’s gonna be a fantastic opportunity for us to see those guys play – it takes more than one.” (Aaron Levine)

and said he wants RB to focus on taking things a day at a time: “I just want to see him get through one day at a time. Long haul thinking, we’re fired up about Ken being here too now. It’s gonna be a fantastic opportunity for us to see those guys play – it takes more than one.” (Aaron Levine) Carroll said CB Tre Brown is close to returning off of the PUP list, while OL Liam Ryan has a foot injury and will take a while to recover. (Bob Condotta)

is close to returning off of the PUP list, while OL has a foot injury and will take a while to recover. (Bob Condotta) Seahawks WR D’Wayne Eskridge was limited with a hamstring issue. Carroll didn’t indicate it was a big deal but would like to see him fully participate sooner rather than later. (Condotta)

was limited with a hamstring issue. Carroll didn’t indicate it was a big deal but would like to see him fully participate sooner rather than later. (Condotta) Seahawks LB Ben Burr-Kirven cleared waivers and reverted to Seattle’s injured reserve. Carroll said he had a recent surgery to repair nerve damage in his knee and that “it just takes a long time for it to recover.” (Condotta)

cleared waivers and reverted to Seattle’s injured reserve. Carroll said he had a recent surgery to repair nerve damage in his knee and that “it just takes a long time for it to recover.” (Condotta) Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks said he’s moved inside and has taken over the “Mike” linebacker role: “Well I was kind of more on the outside last year just on one side of the field and then when you move to ‘Mike’ you are in the middle, so you can go here or you can go there.” (Condotta)