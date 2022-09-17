NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury downplayed QB Kyler Murray‘s frustrations following the team’s week 1 loss.

“Have you ever seen him not frustrated after a loss postgame?” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website. “Is that new? I’ve seen him frustrated after wins, too.”

Kingsbury added that Murray has matured since entering the league and he’s doing a better job communicating with teammates on corrections.

“I think he’s done a much better job of talking through things, not just getting mad,” Kingsbury said. “He’s pulling guys aside and not just getting mad, saying, ‘This is what I was expecting and this is why I was mad.’ That’s a big step. As a young player, he had to come in without training wheels and we threw him in and he had to figure it out.”

Murray explained that he’s focused on taking shortcomings and using them to get better.

“There is a fine line in taking what happened and taking the experience and using that to get better next week,” Murray said. “Coaching guys. Where did we mess up? Where can I get better? What was he thinking, what was I thinking? And grow that way. Every game matters to me, but you can’t just be down in the dumps. You’ve got to get over it.” Murray has started to take more command of the offense and has taken on the role of being one of the team’s leaders. “He knows it starts with him,” Kingsbury said. “The organization made it abundantly clear ‘You’re the face of the franchise and everything is going to go through you.‘” Rams Rams HC Sean McVay said that OLB Leonard Floyd had his knee buckle in practice but everything looked fine structurally. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

said that OLB had his knee buckle in practice but everything looked fine structurally. (Jourdan Rodrigue) McVay ruled out WR Van Jefferson (knee) from Week 2 but mentioned that he is “making great progress.” (Sarah Barshop) Seahawks Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that he expects second-round RB Kenneth Walker to play in Week 2 after recovering from a hernia. “I tend to be on the optimistic side of things, but I’m counting on it,” Carroll said, via SeahawksWire. “He went through the walkthrough today, he will get the afternoon practice as well, and he did some stuff last week, which gives us the indication.” Carroll added that they are relying on Walker to indicate how he feels to determine whether he plays. “He has to get through the work and let us know how he feels,” Carroll said. “Like I’ve said, this is an unusual injury recovery that he’s coming back from. We are relying on a lot how he is telling us he feels. He is really excited and anxious to get going.” Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that S Jamal Adams is going to have an operation on his knee in the coming days, at which point they will have a better timeline for the injury. (Curtis Crabtree)