NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers rookie DL Alfred Collins said he’s focused on playing within himself and not trying to perform outside of his capabilities.

“I’m not trying to be a superhero,” Collins said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m doing my job to the best of my ability. I’m going to be one of 11. If the opportunity comes again, I’ll do my job, but I just want to be the best version of myself.”

Collins figures to play a more prominent role for the rest of the season. He believes he’s up to the challenge.

“I’m only scratching the surface,” Collins said. “It’s all new to me, and being able to compete and contribute to the 49ers organization is special.”

Ian Rapoport says that Cardinals QB Kyler Murray may have played his last game for the team, as he is now on injured reserve healing from his mid-foot sprain.

There is also Murray’s contract, which includes $40 million guaranteed for next season, with $19.5 million becoming fully guaranteed for 2027 at the start of the next league year.

It remains to be seen at this point if the Cardinals would consider releasing or trading Murray.

Cardinals TE Josiah Deguara was fined $6,500 for a low block.

Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo is happy in Los Angeles, but has no plans to retire and is still hoping to find a starting role again. Rams HC Sean McVay says that Garoppolo plays an important role with his presence.

“I’m hopeful that Matthew will play as long as he possibly can, but Jimmy is a guy that absolutely (could step in),” McVay said, via The Athletic. “I don’t think his days as a starting quarterback are done by any stretch, and I think he feels that way, too.”

“I think he’s got this disposition and demeanor where he’s so consistent, he’s so authentic, he loves ball, and he has a really good way with people,” McVay added. “Whether it’s his huddle command, how he handles himself in the meeting rooms, or how he and Matthew have established a really cool relationship, there are just certain people that have a zest for life and a good aura. I just think his vibe is always right.”

Rams TE Davis Allen was fined $6,062 for a facemask, and LB Byron Young was fined $8,417 for a blow to the quarterback’s head/neck.