NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Nick Emmanwori, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says most of the people he’s talked to about Cardinals QB Kyler Murray are doubtful that Arizona will be able to find a taker for Murray’s contract. Murray already has $37 million in guarantees for 2026, with another $19.5 million in 2027 salary becoming guaranteed this coming March.

are doubtful that Arizona will be able to find a taker for Murray’s contract. Murray already has $37 million in guarantees for 2026, with another $19.5 million in 2027 salary becoming guaranteed this coming March. If the Cardinals can’t find a trade partner for Murray, Graziano says they’d likely have to cut Murray before guaranteeing that money in 2027. However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes there should be a trade market for Murray, given that enough evaluators still consider him a top 15 quarterback.

Cardinals first-round DL Walter Nolen suffered a minor ankle injury in Week 10 and is expected to be available for Week 11 against the 49ers. (Matt Zenitz)

Rams

Rams TE Terrance Ferguson has appeared in at least 30 percent of snaps in each of the last four games after being a healthy scratch earlier in the season. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay said Ferguson’s development has unfolded as the year has progressed, and he was impressed by his performance in practice.

“I’ll be honest with you, a lot of the stuff that he showed where he made those guys better, you’re saying, ‘How dumb am I to not figure out ways to get this guy involved?’” McVay said, via RamsWire. “And a lot of the things that were kind of unfolding on the scout team where he’s making plays and you can’t help but notice him. You’re saying, ‘Well, shoot, man. Why don’t we put some of those plays in?’ And he started to bring those things to life in the opportunities that you’ve seen.”

McVay added that Ferguson has shown a lot of work ethic to get involved, and he never lost confidence in the second-round rookie.

“What he’s done is just continue to work,” McVay said. “There’s always been confidence in him. You just never know throughout the course of a season, guys are going to get their opportunities and usually it’s going to be earned and sometimes it organically works itself out. He’s a guy that’s stayed humble, just worked in the background. There was never a loss of confidence. It was really just, ‘OK, how do we figure out what is the offensive identity? How do we maximize his skill set?’ I do think there was something to be said about the time he missed in camp that you get a little bit behind and then you’re getting your feet wet again, but I’ve been really pleased with him. I think the best is yet to come. He’s got an incredibly bright future and more importantly, I really love the character of the human being.”

Seahawks

Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori recorded nine tackles, 0.5 sacks, and four pass defenses in Seattle’s 44-22 win over the Cardinals in Week 10. The second-round rookie said he feels like the game is slowing down for him.

“The game is slowing down real well for me,” Emmanwori said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

Seahawks’ fellow S Coby Bryant has been impressed by Emmanwori and expected him to play well this season.

“I expect that from him,” Bryant said. “I’m extremely happy for him. He’s going to continuously get better, and he’s going to be great in this league for sure.”

Emmanwori thinks he’s learning a lot as he gets more playing time.

“As I’m seeing more ball, I’m seeing more frequent stuff and seeing a lot of similarities between each week,” Emmanwori said. “And I got some good vets and good coaching.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler expects Seahawks CB Riq Woolen to hit free agency, as Seattle’s defensive scheme hasn’t been the best fit for either side, and to be in high demand from teams that play more man coverage.