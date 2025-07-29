NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said he is feeling better in the second year of his recovery from an ACL injury, noting that he was told Year 2 is when you finally begin to feel like yourself again.

“Now I feel like I’m back to where I was before that,” Murray said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Obviously, my knee will probably never be the same as far as that goes. It’s just something you got to stay on top of. In totality of this team, this unit, I feel like, is definitely one of the best I’ve been a part of for sure.”

Rams

Rams WR Puka Nacua has seen the recent massive contracts and extensions signed by wide receivers and was asked how he feels about getting a big paycheck when his time comes.

“I try to do my best to stay completely present where my feet are,” Nacua said, via RamsWire.com. “It’s exciting to see guys to push the envelope for the wide receiver game and especially when I know Garrett Wilson … We played in the high school All-American game together, so to be like, man, that was somebody I was on the football field with at the same time and to have — congrats. We’ve played against them, but just to be able to see wide receivers excel and continue to push the envelope for guys in the league, it’s super exciting for sure.”

Rams OT Alaric Jackson was reportedly dealing with blood clots in his lower leg in June, which has been something he experienced in 2022 and wound up missing nine games. When talking to reporters, HC Sean McVay said they “have a plan” for Jackson to play this season and he won’t be going on the PUP or NFI list.

“That’s obviously been a unique situation,” McVay said, via the team’s YouTube. “What I think’s been great that we’ve been able to learn is we do have a plan in place that we’re confident in that, most importantly, he feels good about, that hopefully leads to him being on the field for us. But we are going to take it a day at a time. He’s not going to be on a PUP or NFI list. What he’ll be able to do in the meantime is, some individual drills with [the training staff]. Some of that will be with coaches. Some of the jog-throughs. The actual physical stuff, he will not partake in right now. And we’ll just take it a day at a time with something of this nature.”

McVay reiterated that Jackson is “really feeling good” in practice.

“But I do feel good about the plan we have in place that hopefully leads to him being able to go out there and compete with his teammates. I know he is really feeling good. He’s handled this like a total stud. And I think the perspective that this stuff gives you, where it’s about the human being first and foremost, but he’s got a lot of people that love him that are with him on this journey and we’re excited to be able to take it a day at a time with him.”

McVay added that they don’t want to “set expectations” on Jackson because they are learning how to navigate playing with the lineman’s medical issues.

“What I also don’t want to do, and hopefully you can understand this, is set expectations on something that we are in the process of learning,” McVay said. “We have a plan in place that, if things go according to plan, feel like that is a very real possibility. But, again, this is the first time that I’ve navigated through anything like this with a player. You start to realize there’s a lot of guys that have been able to be in great situations, even though they’ve had to overcome some similar issues. So, the answer is we’re hopeful and optimistic. But what I don’t want to do is set expectations when there’s a lot of things that could happen. But taking it a day at a time is what’s going to be the right approach for all of us from a mental perspective and physically for Alaric.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has already made a name for himself in Seattle, but is excited to be working with veteran WR Cooper Kupp this year.

“He brings a next-level mindset,” Smith-Njigba said, via Ari Horton of the team’s website. “I’m super excited to be with him in that receiver room. Another stellar receiver, great receiver, and I’m just blessed to be in the room with him.”