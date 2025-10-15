NFC Notes: Lane Johnson, George Pickens, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys

Cowboys WR George Pickens is playing out the final year of his rookie contract after Dallas acquired him from the Steelers. When asked about Pickens’ future, owner Jerry Jones said they will carefully examine their cap situation and have been pleased by the receiver’s performance.

“We are always looking at what we can do to basically financially improve where we are,” Jones said, via PFT. “Now, you don’t financially improve without getting what you paid for. That’s a misnomer. You have to have the talent, you have to have the players, and I know you say, ‘Well, duh, that was assumed in the question.’ Well, the point is that we’ll look carefully at what we’re doing financially, look carefully at what we do there with George, and I can’t tell you how proud I am personally for George because he is absolutely as exciting as he’s been on the field for us. He’s been that kind of teammate, and he’s inspirational. Our coaches . . . enjoy coaching him. I won’t speak for the players, but he is a great teammate in my mind, and of course, when we got him, there was some issue with, ‘Well, it might be something with the way he — his personality.’ Well, I’ll tell you this, I’ll take that combination we’ve got with him any day.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks they “have gotten the money worth in Kenny Clark ” deal and said he’s graded in the top two of their defensive players. (Calvin Watkins)

Regarding LB DeMarvion Overshown, Jones said the return timeline is currently "looking after the bye." (Jane Slater)

Eagles RT Lane Johnson said their offense’s execution “seems a lot harder than what it needs to be” following their Week 6 loss to the Giants. Philadelphia OC Kevin Patullo said their offense had a meeting on Monday and feels like they are in a good place moving forward.

“I think the comment Lane had, and what’s great about the players is the communication with all of us is constant, whether it’s during game, whether it’s during the week, even on days off, things like that,” Patullo said, via PFT. “That’s been really, really good and productive for us. I think a lot of it comes down to is, and I know [head coach Nick Sirianni] alluded to this, too, is sometimes situational moments in the game where you’re limited a little bit depending on where you’re at [with] field position, down and distance, select plays, what the defense does at times, if they’re a big edge pressure team during certain situations, that can dictate a little bit of what you want to do. I think when you talk about the situational stuff and/or the predictability, you’ve just got to look at where the whole context is, and I think that’s what kind of the last day or so, over the weekend, things we were able to look at where we were, where we are, where we want to go, and what we know we need to do to go forward. I think it was very productive. We had a good meeting yesterday as an offensive unit, and so I think we’re in a good spot working forward.”

Eagles DC Vic Fangio said he would lean CB Adoree’ Jackson over CB Kelee Ringo right now, but the injury to Quinyon Mitchell would lead to both playing. (Brooks Kubena)

Philadelphia ST coordinator Michael Clay spoke on benching RB Tank Bigsby from kick return after his mistake: "It's not like you're going to get benched for the year after one mistake, but we have a lot of options." (Jeff McLane)

The Eagles hosted LB Titus Leo on a visit, per the NFL Transactions wire.