NFC Notes: Lane Johnson, Terry McLaurin, Malik Nabers, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin said first-round QB Jayden Daniels came to the team with a good understanding of their offense and has already been impressive.

“[I]t seemed like he knew the entire offense when he got there,” McLaurin said, via NFL on ESPN. “He’s in there calling the huddles during the walk-throughs. He’s in there calling the plays and he’s extremely confident. And it’s a testament to his preparation and the studying he did on his own. But also, I just think the kid loves ball and he has a good feel for the game. So, I think he really came in with the right mindset and energy and guys are already gravitating toward him.”

McLaurin thinks Daniels brings a winning pedigree with him from LSU after winning the Heisman Trophy.

“[H]e started out at Arizona State, goes to LSU, has a good first year, but that second year he takes off, man, and he wins the Heisman — he has them in contention for the playoffs. He’s just used to winning and used to what it looks like to be a really successful player,” McLaurin said. “And as a leader and as his wide receiver, I just want to be the best player I can for him. So, I’m going to push him and I know he’s going to push me.”

McLaurin mentioned Daniels is always one of the first players to arrive at the team facility and praised his work ethic.

“But you don’t have to tell him what to do when it comes to practice. He’s out there early, he’s getting warmed up, and if he doesn’t like a rep that went down in practice, he’s like, hey Terry, let’s come over here let’s get this rep again. … And I think that’s a testament to his work ethic and how he tries to prepare each and every day in practice — because he treats every practice and every rep like it’s a game-rep situation.”

Eagles

Eagles OT Lane Johnson acknowledged there’s been a lot of turnover around the team but likes how the organization drafted this offseason.

“We have a lot of new faces, a lot of turnover,” Johnson said, via NFL.com. “But [I] felt comfortable with the way we drafted. Got some great players. And really when you look at our roster, we have a lot of size. Obviously we have to go prove things and are eager to do so. But when you just look at the guys walking around the building, we’ve got size, we’ve got speed, and guys willing to work.”

Regarding new RB Saquon Barkley, Johnson called him a “physically imposing” running back who provides versatility to their offense.

“Once you see him, you’ll never forget, just physically imposing guy,” Johnson. “I think he walks around 230 (pounds). … He’s ultra-competitive. When you see what he can do at the running back position and we can flex him out at receiver, he can go. It’s unbelievable. I never thought that he would be playing for us, but here it is. I know that he’s excited. We’re definitely excited up front. I think he’s poised for a big, big year.”

Johnson is looking to turn the page on how last season ended and is looking forward to working with OC Kellen Moore.

“Every year’s different,” Johnson said. “I wish I had the answers to why the second half of the season went the way it did. It was something that went by so fast, and I know after it wasn’t a problem. But [I’m] looking forward obviously to this new offense under Kellen Moore. Gonna be some things changed up for us up front. Excited, man, 12th year. Crazy how fast it goes by.”

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones believes first-round WR Malik Nabers can be a weapon for their offense given his ability as a route-runner, receiver, and picking up yards after the catch.

“I think he can be a tremendous weapon for us,” Jones said, via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “He can do everything, there’s not much he can’t do really from a route-running standpoint. He’s dynamic either way the ball in his hands, and strong, fast, explosive, catches the ball well. Yeah, he does a lot well.”

Nabers doesn’t feel any pressure to make an instant impact and just wants to prove himself to his teammates.

“I feel like there’s no pressure,” Nabers said. “I mean, I’ve been playing football all my life, I’m just trying to stay up with the guys here, put the competition that those older guys want to see out of me. I’m just trying to be me, trying to level my game every day that I’m out here.”

Nabers reiterated he’s unsure of how big his impact will be in 2024 and is only focused on being the best teammate he can be.

“I’m not sure,” Nabers said. “I can only be a great teammate to the guys here, help my team win some football games, do anything that Coach Daboll wants me to do in the offense.”