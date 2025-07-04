NFC Notes: Laremy Tunsil, Jake Ferguson, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OL coach Bobby Johnson is excited about the experience OT Laremy Tunsil brings to their offensive line.

“Anytime you get really talented, good players that are established. You’re excited about that. I’ve been excited in my conversations with him,in my contact with him, but just he’s got a good library of knowledge. He’s seen a lot of different things,” Johnson said, via the team’s site.

RBs coach Anthony Lynn said seventh-round RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt is proving to be a hardworking player.

“He’s working, man. I love the kid. He’s already a young professional. He gets this business. He worked his way up from Alabama State to get to this level, and that says a lot about his work ethic right there. But he’s looking good. Usually by that third week of training camp, I’ll know exactly what we have in him, but he’s learning right now. He’s growing up like a weed every day. So, I’m pleased with where he is at.”

Cowboys

Coming off an injury-filled 2024, Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson has loved the energy and couldn’t hide his excitement for the upcoming season under HC Brian Schottenheimer.

“I’m really excited, you can feel the energy… especially at practice,” Ferguson said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team’s website. “It’s every tiny little detail is almost elevated and it’s contagious, you can feel it in the room, you can feel it across positions and it just makes me excited to get the ball rolling and get it going.”

Ferguson spoke on his natural chemistry with QB Dak Prescott, citing their consistent work ethic together as they continue to improve together.

“That’s been going back since I got here. I love the seam ball, he loves throwing it. We just happened to have that play called today, but we’ve been repping that daily, routes on air, stuff like that. That’s been a connection that’s been building continuously.”

After trading for WR George Pickens, Ferguson loves the amount of weapons their offense has in the pass game.

“You can’t cover everybody. I mean, having [Pickens], [CeeDee Lamb], Jalen [Tolbert], some of the young guys, myself, Brevyn [Spann-Ford], [Luke Schoonmaker], you physically cannot cover everybody. I think it’s going to be really hard in the pass game, but then also we can run the ball too.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll and OL coach Carmen Bricillo both spoke about G Evan Neal making the transition to the inside after beginning his career at tackle.

“He’s picked up things well inside,” Daboll said at minicamp. “You know, training camp will be an important time of the year for him as for all the offensive linemen.”

“He’s doing well so far. Excited to see when we put pads on what happens, but he’s embraced it, we’ve embraced it, it’s been good so far,” Bricillo told the NY Post. “Throughout the NFL, plenty of guys have moved from tackle to guard, so we’ll see how it goes.”